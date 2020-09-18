Gurugram School Girls In For Fame with Their Video on Menstrual Health Awareness

With schools and colleges being shut due to a pandemic situation, parents may find it too pressing to keep their kids positively engaged. Fortunately, that is not the story of households where students like Sameepta Girdhar and Heiyya Kapoor are being nurtured. These two young girls in collaboration with the film society of Shri Ram School, Aravali have made an impactful effort to draw the attention of society in the direction of menstrual hygiene management.

This is not the first time when the topic of women’s hygiene and health is doing rounds over the internet. In India, the responsibility is though vested upon the government and a handful of NGOs working in the area of women’s health. School students coming up with something this sensitive and serious definitely calls for applaud. And so rightly is being done by child NGO Gavaksh. Ms. Archana Shrivastava, the founder of Gavaksh, has appreciated the video clip made by these considerate school girls. She finds the video script diligently penned and executed to streamline the pain areas of women menstruation health in India.

Archana emphasizes the need to spread awareness and remove the ages-old stigma around menstruation is very much a part of their project. In her words, “Without preventive healthcare in place, happiness is still a dream for our children. High time to remove the blindfold since it is all-natural, and not a disease.”

Going further, it has been decided that this insightful clip on women’s hygiene issues will be run on Gavaksh’s social media page. The young kids and their team are obviously elated to learn about it. They are also hopeful that their efforts will bear more fruits as they have sent the flick to more reputed NGOs working to breakdown the patriarchal notions build around a natural biological phenomenon of a female body.

Sameepta and Heiyya were approachable over the phone to comment on their successful first attempt on creating buzz about the poor hygiene status of fellow girls and women in India. Both students want to work in the future to make people aware of the serious repercussions of overlooking menstruation hygiene management and health issues such as urinary tract infection, cervical cancer and worst.

They share how they get goosebumps imagining what majority of women and adolescent girls must be going through to fulfil a basic biological need. Having easy access to a hygienic and safe absorbent material for collecting menstrual blood before discarding it off is a far cry for most of them.

To sum up, everyone irrespective of their age and gender should come up to bring a positive change in the area of women’s health and hygiene. Women’s health and wellbeing, after all, is the cornerstone of a progressive society.