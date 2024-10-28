HCG Abdur Razzaque Ansari Cancer Hospital Teams Up with Trainee Police Officers for Engaging Sessions and Flash Mob for Breast Cancer Awareness

Ranchi, 28 October 2024: HCG Abdur Razzaque Ansari Cancer Hospital, in an effort to spread breast cancer awareness among trainee women constables, organized a special event at Jharkhand Taining Institute Homegaurd, Dhurwa, Ranchi, as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The initiative, featuring a discussion on breast cancer and a flash mob performance, aimed to educate and engage trainee women police constables on the importance of early detection and preventive healthcare, while also honoring breast cancer survivors. The event was graced by the presence of Commandant Kaushik Kumar and Inspector Vinay Kumar from CTI Dhurwa, adding their support to the awareness initiative.

The event included an insightful session by Dr. Mohammed Aftab Alam Ansari, Sr Consultant Radiation Oncologist at HCG Abdur Razzaque Ansari Cancer Hospital, who provided essential guidance on recognizing early symptoms of breast cancer and emphasized the life-saving potential of regular screenings. The women police trainees were actively involved in discussions on self-examinations and the significance of routine check-ups, highlighting the hospital’s focus on empowering women with critical health knowledge. Following the session, a flash mob performance inspired by Michael Jackson’s “Dangerous” took place, with dancers holding placards boldly stating, “Beat It,” symbolizing the fight against breast cancer and encouraging proactive screening. The event not only emphasized early detection but also created a visually powerful moment to inspire action among the attendees.

In addition to the awareness campaign, HCG Abdur Razzaque Ansari Cancer Hospital hosted an event in collaboration with the Florence College of Nursing. Dr. Chandrasekhar Prasad Singh, Medical Oncologist at the hospital, delivered an impactful session on the importance of early detection, modern screening methods, and advancements in treatment options for better outcomes in breast cancer care. Participants gathered in solidarity with survivors, showcasing their shared commitment to the cause and embracing a spirit of hope and resilience.

Mr. Sourabh Kanti Mandal, COO of HCG Abdur Razzaque Ansari Cancer Hospital, Ranchi, emphasized, “Through awareness discussions like these, we demonstrate our ongoing commitment to supporting the community and survivors. It’s through such events that we can inspire individuals to take charge of their health, create awareness, and show that early detection truly saves lives. Together, we can work towards a future where breast cancer is detected early and treated effectively.” Prateek Jain, Business Head, East and AP Regions, HealthCare Global Enterprises Limited, echoed the significance of the initiative, saying, “At HCG Ranchi, we are dedicated to making a meaningful impact on the communities we serve. These initiatives are more than awareness drives, they are about action. By equipping people with the knowledge and encouraging them to get regular screenings, we are taking steps toward reducing breast cancer mortality. These collaborations reflect our shared goal of building a cancer-aware society. The enthusiastic participation from the trainee women police constables is a strong sign that together, we are moving toward better health outcomes.” Dr. Mohammed Aftab Alam Ansari, Sr Consultant Radiation Oncologist at HCG Abdur Razzaque Ansari Cancer Hospital, Ranchi, added, “These initiatives are more than just raising awareness—they are about empowering individuals with the tools they need to take action. Early detection is not just the responsibility of healthcare providers; it’s something we all need to be mindful of. At HCG, our goal is to ensure that every individual, especially women like the trainee constables who serve our society, understands the importance of regular screenings and self-examinations in the fight against breast cancer. Community engagement like this can be a life-changer, particularly for those lacking essential awareness around such diseases.” Dr. Chandrasekhar Prasad Singh, Medical Oncologist at HCG Abdur Razzaque Ansari Cancer Hospital, Ranchi, remarked, “With early detection, we can significantly improve outcomes for patients, reducing mortality rates and improving quality of life. These awareness campaigns are crucial in spreading knowledge, particularly within communities where access to vital health information can be limited. By reaching these areas, we can bridge the gap in understanding and encourage proactive steps toward early detection and prevention. We at HCG Abdur Razzaque Ansari Cancer Hospital are thrilled to witness such a great turnout, which highlights the collective commitment to fighting breast cancer together.”

Through these awareness programs, HCG Abdur Razzaque Ansari Cancer Hospital, Ranchi reaffirms its commitment to educating the community, supporting survivors, and emphasizing the importance of proactive healthcare in the fight against breast cancer.