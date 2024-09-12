HCG Manavata Cancer Centre Becomes Nashik’s 1st NABH Digital Health Standards Accredited Hospital

Nashik: HCG Manavata Cancer Centre (HCGMCC), Nashik’s leading cancer speciality hospital, has earned the prestigious Silver Level Accreditation for Digital Health Standards from the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH). This achievement makes HCGMCC the first hospital in the city to receive this distinction.
The NABH Digital Health Standards are designed to elevate the quality of healthcare while ensuring patient safety through the integration of cutting-edge digital technologies. These standards offer a comprehensive framework for hospitals to enhance their digital capabilities and guide a structured approach to digital transformation in healthcare.
“We are honoured to receive the Silver Level accreditation from NABH. In today’s rapidly evolving healthcare landscape, technological advancements are pivotal in transforming patient care and safety. With a growing population and rising healthcare demands, the need for reliable and secure digital health solutions is more critical than ever. At HCGMCC, we are committed to continually adapting to new technologies to improve efficiency, accuracy and patient outcomes,” says Dr Raj Nagarkar, MD & Chief of Surgical Oncology & Robotic Services, HCG Manavata Cancer Centre (HCGMCC).