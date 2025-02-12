HCGMCC Organizes Health Awareness Program For Women On World Cancer Awareness Day

Nashik, February 12th, 2025: On the occasion of World Cancer Awareness Day, HCG Manavata Cancer Centre (HCGMCC) hosted a Women’s Health Awareness Program to emphasize the importance of early detection, screening, and cancer prevention. The event was graced by Hon. Neelamatai Gorhe, Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, and Mrs Pradnya Gokhale, President of the Inner Wheel Club of Nashik. The event concluded with an insightful session led by Dr Raj Nagarkar, focusing on cancer awareness, prevention strategies and advancements in treatment. This was followed by an interactive Q&A, enabling attendees to pose questions and gain expert guidance on cancer-related concerns.

“Cancer awareness is crucial in reducing mortality rates and improving survival outcomes. Early detection and timely intervention can save countless lives. We are honoured to have esteemed leaders and organizations join us in this initiative, reinforcing our shared commitment to empowering women with knowledge and proactive healthcare solutions,” says Prof Dr Raj Nagarkar – MD & Chief of Surgical Oncology & Robotic Services, HCGMCC.

The event also featured cancer survivors and patients, who courageously shared their personal journeys, offering hope, strength, and inspiration to others facing similar challenges. Their stories served as a beacon of resilience and determination, reinforcing the importance of early detection and timely treatment.

“To make the event more engaging and impactful, we had arranged interactive activities including motivational songs to uplift spirits and inspire hope among attendees. Games to encourage participation and foster a sense of community, helping everyone connect and share experiences,” adds Dr Nagarkar.

In collaboration with Insnapsys Technology, the event featured a special initiative led by CEO Mr Manoj Milani, whose team presented tokens of love to cancer patients, offering them encouragement and motivation as they navigate their treatment journey. Additionally, members of the CGHS Pensioners Association participated in a facility tour of the hospital, followed by a dedicated health talk, providing them with valuable insights into cancer care, prevention, and advanced treatment options.

“The program was more than just an awareness initiative; it was a movement toward proactive healthcare. By combining expert insights, survivor stories, and interactive engagement, we aimed to create an environment where women feel empowered to prioritize their health. At HCGMCC, we remain committed to delivering world-class care and promoting a culture of prevention and early detection,” concludes Dr Nagarkar.

As part of the awareness initiative, HCGMCC organized a Walkathon Rally in collaboration with Bytco Hospital and Nashik Surgical Society to raise cancer awareness. The event saw enthusiastic participation from members and staff of HHBT Hospital, NUHM, IMA, and the Rotary Club of Nashik Road, reinforcing the collective commitment toward early detection, prevention,,n and treatment.