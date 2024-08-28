HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Dwarka Collaborates with Pfizer to Launch Centre of Excellence for Adult Vaccination

New Delhi, 28 August 2024: In a country where vaccination is often associated only with childhood immunisation and the need for adult vaccines is often overlooked, HCMCT Manipal Hospital and Pfizer India have collaborated to launch a dedicated Centre for adult vaccination at HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, New Delhi, strengthening the delivery of adult vaccines. The Centre is focused on improving patient care by providing comprehensive adult vaccination services against various vaccine-preventable diseases, including Pneumococcal disease, Influenza, Human Papillomavirus (HPV), and Hepatitis A and B, among others.

In India, 95% of vaccine-preventable disease deaths occur in adults1, despite adult vaccination being a proven solution to enhance quality of life. The Centre will educate healthcare professionals on the benefits of timely adult vaccination, focusing individuals who are at-risk of chronic health conditions like COPD, Asthma, Diabetes, Heart Disease, Kidney Disease, Liver Cirrhosis, and those with additional risk factors like smoking, pollution exposure, or those aged 50 years or older, will also benefit from discussing adult vaccination with healthcare practitioners as a preventive healthcare measure.

Dr. Ankita Baidya, Consultant Infectious Disease, HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, New Delhi said, “Vaccine-Preventable diseases have a major impact on individuals and communities. Adult vaccination is a cornerstone of preventive medicine, offering a simple yet powerful way to safeguard against preventable diseases. This adult vaccination centre will play an important role in promoting adult vaccine awareness, addressing hesitancy, and ensuring equitable access to life-saving vaccines, ultimately strengthening the public health infrastructure. Expanding adult vaccination in India can help reduce disease burden, protect vulnerable populations, and bring in herd immunity.” Speaking on the launch, Ms. Viji Varghese, Hospital Director, HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, New Delhi said, “As we launch our Centre for Adult Vaccination in collaboration with Pfizer, we aim to strengthen our healthcare system but to also evolve the way we protect our communities. With this centre, we will provide vaccination services for adults to prevent vaccine-preventable diseases in India. This reflects our commitment towards delivering comprehensive care and transforming public health through innovation, awareness, and accessibility to create a healthier future for everyone.” Dr. Santosh Taur, Director Medical Affairs, Pfizer Vaccines, said, “Pfizer is firmly committed to promoting public health and speeding up the vaccination process as a vital and effective strategy to protect the community from infections. Our collaboration with Manipal Hospital reinforces our dedication to preventive health by expanding access to adult vaccinations, ensuring robust protection against prevalent vaccine-preventable diseases, particularly respiratory infections. The establishment of this Centre represents a significant milestone in our efforts to support the nation’s healthcare infrastructure. It aims to provide healthcare practitioners and patients with critical information necessary for informed healthcare decisions, particularly regarding immunization.”

Through this initiative, Pfizer and HCMCT Manipal Hospital also aspire to enhance patient education and provide counselling to address patient concerns and emphasize the long-term health benefits that

public health measures, such as vaccines, can offer. This initiative will include extensive training modules and capacity-building efforts, complemented by access to guidelines and protocol recommendations for adult vaccination.