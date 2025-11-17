Healthcare AI Company No Barrier Raises $2.7M to Eliminate Language Barriers with Real-Time, Compliant AI Interpretation

SAN FRANCISCO — Nov 17: No Barrier, the leader in AI-powered medical translation redefining language access in healthcare, today announced an oversubscribed $2.7 million Seed Round led by A-Squared Ventures, Esplanade Ventures, Rock Health Capital and Fusion.

No Barrier’s AI-powered real time language interpretation technology integrates into existing clinician workflows, improving providers’ and health systems’ limited-English-proficiency (LEP) services to the highest quality with zero-wait access. Unlike generic AI translators, No Barrier’s solution is purpose-built for healthcare — seamlessly integrating into clinical systems with HIPAA-grade security and EHR workflow support.

This new funding accelerates expansion across all points of care – from appointment check-in to treatment plans – ensuring language access throughout every patient journey.

Over 25.7 million Americans have limited English proficiency, creating critical communication barriers that delay diagnoses and increase readmissions. No Barrier closes this gap with instant, compliant, cost-effective interpretation in 40+ languages.

Proven Clinical and Operational Impact

No Barrier enables facilities to reduce interpretation costs by up to 70%, deliver consistent clinical-grade accuracy, and start patient encounters with zero waiting time. The company is focused on the mission to rid healthcare of language barriers that create daily care delays, frustrated providers, and poor patient experiences.

No Barrier is trusted by over 100 healthcare sites across 12 states, spanning hospitals and specialties including Mental Health, Reproductive Care, Pediatrics and more. By removing third-party interpreters from sensitive encounters, No Barrier restores privacy and dignity to every patient interaction.

The founding team behind No Barrier are second-time successful founders in the Voice AI space, joined by healthcare leaders who share their mission to eliminate language barriers in care with decades of experience. No Barrier CEO Eyal Heldenberg said, “Our mission is simple — make healthcare communication immediate, accurate, and accessible to every patient. We’re removing language barriers from healthcare, permanently.” The company’s platform enables health systems to standardize communication quality and compliance across diverse provider networks.

Voices from Clinicians and Partners

Dr. Ilan Shapiro MD, MBA, FAAP, FACHE, and No Barrier Advisory Board Member has personally experienced and worked to solve the clinical language inequities patients and physicians deal with on a daily basis. “I’m a believer that the intersection between health and technology can be efficient, affordable and can bring better health outcomes for our community,” he said. “My passion has always been to convert health information into action that improves the wellbeing of our communities. No Barrier is filling such an important gap of connecting language to create better care for all patients and all people.”

Community Clinic, an Arkansas customer which serves more than 70,000 patients annually, utilizes No Barrier to serve its mission to empower patients and create an environment of equitable care. CEO of Community Clinic Judd Semingson said, “Our partnership with No Barrier has been transformative for Community Clinic. We’ve seen measurably positive outcomes in both patient interactions and team efficiency, with continuous improvements that enhance our ability to deliver exceptional care. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and growing the impact.”

Nadav Shimoni, Managing Partner at A-Squared Ventures, said “No Barrier’s team brings deep expertise in software-based language solutions. By working with them for more than a year before this investment, we were highly impressed by their ability to translate these skills into an efficient solution that addresses a clear pain point for both providers and patients.”

Esplanade Ventures Managing Partner, Ella Seitz, demonstrates her appreciation for this life changing technology sharing that, “As an immigrant myself, I saw the challenge first-hand when my family moved to Canada and my younger sister was misdiagnosed for months resulting in emergency surgery, and organ loss… I was that child who tried to help their parents talk to the clinicians but found it difficult to translate technical medical knowledge in non-native tongue, which is why this solution is so valuable and impactful to not only my story, but so many others.”

Rock Health Capital Venture Principal Sean Day shared, “No Barrier is building what we consistently hear health systems asking for: a compliant, scalable way to expand language access, improve quality, and reduce costs. The No Barrier team has done an incredible job translating that vision into technology that strengthens care delivery and equity.”