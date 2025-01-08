8th January 2025 HealthGenics LLC, a New Mexico-based healthcare company founded by Jacob McGrath at 21, specializes in assistive technology and medical supplies. The company provides customized solutions such as mobility aids and wearable tech, supporting individuals with disabilities in achieving independence. With local inventory, same-day delivery, and emergency supply services, HealthGenics LLC partners with healthcare providers and waiver programs to improve access to essential resources.

HealthGenics LLC: Transforming Healthcare and Independence

Rio Communities, NM, January 07, 2025 –(PR.com)– HealthGenics LLC, a healthcare company based in New Mexico, is addressing the growing need for accessible assistive technology and medical supplies. Founded by Jacob McGrath at just 21 years old, the company has grown into a trusted partner for individuals with disabilities, healthcare providers, and caregivers. Through customized solutions and innovative services, HealthGenics LLC empowers clients to lead safer, more independent lives.

The company specializes in assistive technology services, offering tailored solutions such as mobility aids, communication devices, and modified wearable technology. HealthGenics LLC also provides a wide range of durable medical equipment (DME) and medical supplies, including products for clinics, hospitals, and home care needs. By combining these offerings, the company serves as a comprehensive resource for individuals and organizations seeking high-quality healthcare tools.

“At HealthGenics LLC, our focus is on creating solutions that meet the unique needs of each client,” said Jacob McGrath, Founder and CEO. “Whether it’s assistive technology to enhance independence or medical supplies for healthcare providers, our mission is to improve access to essential resources.”

Personalized Service with Local and Nationwide Reach

HealthGenics LLC operates with a client-first approach, maintaining local inventory in New Mexico while serving customers across the United States. The company offers same-day delivery and emergency supply services for clients who need immediate access to critical equipment. This flexibility ensures timely support for individuals, families, and healthcare professionals.

The company’s commitment to personalized service extends beyond delivery. HealthGenics LLC collaborates closely with waiver programs, case managers, and care teams to advocate for assistive technology and secure approvals for devices that enhance safety and independence. Recent initiatives include supporting clients in obtaining internet connectivity to maximize the functionality of their assistive tools.

Transforming Lives Through Innovation

HealthGenics LLC has developed a reputation for innovative, client-centered solutions. One such example is the success story of a wheelchair-bound client who regained independence through customized wearable devices and communication tools. Stories like these reflect the company’s dedication to addressing real-world challenges with practical, technology-driven solutions.

By offering a full range of assistive technology services and medical supplies, HealthGenics LLC is positioned to support the diverse needs of individuals with disabilities as well as healthcare providers in hospitals, clinics, and home care settings.

Looking Ahead

With a focus on continuous improvement and expanding access to life-enhancing tools, HealthGenics LLC remains committed to its mission of empowering individuals through technology and care. Plans for future growth include introducing more innovative solutions and strengthening partnerships to enhance service delivery.