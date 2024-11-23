Heartwarming story of hope: 6-year-old Joshua from Mizoram overcomes cancer at Medica in Kolkata

Hyderabad, 23 November’24: The courageous effort by a six-year-old, brave heart is echoing in the mountains of the picturesque state of Mizoram. In 2023, Joshua (name changed), a kindergarten student, began experiencing persistent dizziness, nausea, and severe headaches—symptoms that puzzled his family. Within a few days, his condition worsened, and he was admitted to a local hospital in Mizoram, where the family received the devastating news that a life-threatening tumour had formed at the back of Joshua’s brain. Seeking the best possible care, they followed a friend’s advice and traveled to Medica Superspecialty Hospital in Kolkata for further treatment. His journey from diagnosis to recovery is a story of the bravery of the young boy and the untiring services rendered by the medical team of Medica Superspecialty Hospital comprising Dr. Harsh Jain, Senior Consultant – Neurosurgeon and Spine Surgeon, Dr. Sayan Das, Senior Consultant & Head (Radiation Oncology) and Dr. Pradip Kumar Mondal, Consultant, Medical & Hemato-Oncology.

On 25th October last year, the six-year-old underwent a complex procedure called, ‘Posterior Fossa Suboccipital Craniotomy’ under Dr. Harsh Jain. Regarding the procedure, he said, “This surgery involves creating an opening in the lower back part of the skull to access the affected area of the brain. The posterior fossa region in the brain has vital parts of the brain, such as the cerebellum and brainstem. This was indeed a critical surgery given the location of the tumor. Of course, our priority was to safely remove the mass while preserving the delicate functions of the brain. The post-operative biopsy revealed that the tumor was “Medulloblastoma, Classic type,” a grade IV cancer that usually occurs in children, originating in the cerebellum, the part of the brain that controls balance and coordination. The smiling face of this young boy was a boost for our morale as well. He completed his radiation therapy on 27th January this year and then we started his chemotherapies. A follow-up MRI of the brain and spinal cord showed no visible remaining tumour, marking a milestone in the child’s recovery.”

After the surgery, Dr. Sayan Das took charge of the next phase of the treatment, and he shared, “My priority was to identify the molecular subtype of the tumour and initiate a rigorous course of radiotherapy. The journey of recovery was indeed tough as the affected areas were extensive. We administered Craniospinal Irradiation (CSI) for over six weeks, this radiation therapy involves treating a large area with precision while protecting healthy organs and managing potential side effects. Medulloblastoma, the Classic type, is aggressive and can spread quickly to other parts of the brain or spine, so early diagnosis and a combination of surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy are essential. It is heartwarming to see that despite all the challenges, our young patient demonstrated immense courage. His mental strength made all the difference in his journey.”

Dr. Pradip Kumar Mondal, who took charge of the chemotherapies, shared, “Chemotherapy plays an essential role in the treatment of classic medulloblastoma, especially after the tumor has been surgically removed and localized areas are treated with radiation. Chemotherapy acts on the cancerous cells that might have diffused into other areas of the brain or even down to the spine. This increases effectiveness in initial treatments, reduces recurrences, and hopefully increases survival rates. During the chemotherapy sessions, I have seen the outstanding strength & resilience of our young champion and finally, the course was completed on 25th July’24 at Medica.”

While talking about Joshua’s recovery, his mother, who is a government employee, shared, “We are a family of three. My husband is a businessman, and Joshua is our only child. Last year, at the beginning of September, he started vomiting during the mornings, but in mid-September, his condition worsened. We immediately admitted him to a local hospital, where all tests were done. MRI revealed brain tumor. We got him discharged from the local hospital and following the advice of one of our friends, we took him to Medica. It was difficult indeed to see our child going through so much pain at such a tender age. However we never lost hope, and with every meeting with doctors post treatment, we felt that we shall win this battle. After his radiation therapy, we came back to Mizoram and traveled to Kolkata again for his chemotherapies. We are all trying to get back to our normal lives, though precaution is important for him, and we are taking all the necessary steps as suggested by the doctors.”

MRI done on 31st July’24, showed no residual tumor in the brain, and the spinal MRI was also normal. This little boy’s battle against cancer is inspiring and gives us a reminder of how courage, hope and right medical care can be a game changer in such difficult clinical situations.