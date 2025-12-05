Hims & Hers Now Serving Customers in Canada

Montreal, Dec 05 — Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS), the leading health and wellness platform in the United States, is now serving customers in Canada. This entry follows the recent acquisition of Livewell, a trusted Canadian digital health platform focused on weight loss. Through this expansion, Hims & Hers is well-positioned to usher in the next era of digital health to Canada, bringing its established commitment to providing access to affordable, personalized, and customer-first care.

This investment in Canada will help accelerate an improved, more accessible, and affordable future for individuals seeking weight management treatment. Currently, effective treatment options remain out of reach for many of the two-thirds of Canadian adults who are overweight or living with obesity. This expansion is expected to help accelerate the launch of Hims & Hers’ accessible, comprehensive weight loss program in Canada next year, timed to align with the first anticipated availability of generic semaglutide anywhere in the world. Hims & Hers’ innovative digital platform will help millions of Canadians have access to personalized, high-quality care.

To best serve its new Canadian customers, Hims & Hers is establishing dedicated local leadership and deep medical expertise. Canadian business leader Austin Kouri will take the helm in-market as the General Manager of Canada, working closely with Hims & Hers’ advisor and new Chief Medical Officer in Canada, Dr. Sandy Van, MD, CCFP, ABOM Dipl, a leading Obesity Physician. Livewell co-founders Antoine Arbour and Patrick Duffy will also be joining Hims & Hers’ Canadian leadership team. This country-first team underscores the company’s commitment to localized leadership, understanding, and specialized medical expertise.

“Our expansion into Canada is a direct response to critical public health needs, particularly around the obesity crisis,” said Andrew Dudum, co-founder and CEO of Hims & Hers. “This serves as a fundamental next step in delivering on our core promise: to democratize access to personalized, high-quality care. We are charting a path toward bringing the trusted Hims & Hers experience to more and more global markets over the coming years.”

“Bringing Hims & Hers to Canada is a powerful investment in the health and wellness of Canadians,” said Austin Kouri, GM of Canada at Hims & Hers. “Our digital platform can complement the health system, providing access to specialized, timely, and affordable care, especially for prevalent, persistent conditions like obesity. Our goal is clear: to ensure every Canadian can easily access the care they need to help live a healthier, more fulfilling life.”

“The demand for effective and easy-to-access obesity care is continuing to grow in Canada,” said Antoine Arbour, co-founder of Livewell. “Joining Hims & Hers represents a vital step forward, allowing us to be a part of the global movement to democratize access to essential care. By combining our expertise, we can begin building the foundation to reach millions of Canadians nationwide.”

Hims & Hers expects to continue expanding into more specialties in Canada as demand for access to personalized healthcare continues to grow.