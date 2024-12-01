HIV/AIDS in India: Advancements in Diagnosis, Treatment, and the Road Ahead

By Dr. Swati Rajagopal, Consultant – Infectious Disease & Travel Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore

1. Key updates on early diagnosis and treatment advancements of HIV/Aids in India?

India has expanded early infant diagnosis (EID) programs and introduced point-of-care tools to detect HIV, particularly in newborns, though rural access remains a challenge. Efforts toward UNAIDS 95-95-95 goals for 2030 show progress, with 79% of HIV-positive individuals aware of their status and 71% on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Long-acting injectable ARTs offer improved adherence but are still emerging. Prevention programs focusing on vulnerable populations, including women and rural communities, have reduced overall HIV incidence. However, rising infections in different states highlight the need for localized strategies and further public awareness campaigns.

2. Insights into India’s HIV/AIDS statistics and the progress being made?

India has made significant progress in addressing HIV/AIDS, yet challenges remain. Approximately 2.35 million people are living with HIV, with an adult prevalence rate of 0.22%. Women, accounting for 44% of HIV-positive adults, along with rural populations and youth, remain vulnerable due to limited access to prevention and education. States like Maharashtra, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh have reported rising infections, while others show decline. Since 1997, new HIV cases have dropped by 86%, Challenges include limited rural healthcare infrastructure and gaps in early infant diagnosis.

3. A powerful message emphasizing the importance of awareness, prevention, and equity of HIV/Aids?

“HIV/AIDS continues to challenge societies, but through awareness, prevention, and equity, we can turn the tide. Awareness saves lives by breaking stigma, encouraging testing, and educating communities about prevention. Prevention empowers individuals with tools like safe practices, pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), and early treatment access. Equity ensures that everyone regardless of gender, age, or geography receives life-saving care and support. Together, we can move toward a future free of HIV/AIDS by prioritizing knowledge, compassion, and fairness. Let us ensure that no one is left behind as we work to end this epidemic and bring hope to millions worldwide.”

4. where does India stand in HIV treatment?

India has made notable progress in HIV treatment, aligning with the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets. Currently, 71% of diagnosed individuals are on antiretroviral therapy (ART), a crucial step toward achieving viral suppression. About 79% of HIV-positive people are aware. But challenges persist in expanding testing and treatment access, especially in rural areas.

5. What are the challenges in treating this condition?

Treating HIV/AIDS faces challenges like late diagnosis, which reduces treatment effectiveness, and stigma that deters individuals from seeking care. Limited healthcare infrastructure and fragmented supply chains disrupt access to antiretroviral therapy (ART). Long-term adherence to ART is hindered by side effects, lack of education, and socioeconomic factors. Marginalized groups, such as LGBTQ+ communities and sex workers, face additional barriers. Co-infections like tuberculosis further complicate care. Comprehensive strategies are vital for progress.

6. What is the current prevalence in HIV / Aids in India?

As of the latest estimates, approximately 2.35 million people are living with HIV in India, with an adult prevalence rate of 0.22%​. The country has seen a significant reduction in new HIV infections, with a decline of 86% since the peak in 1997​. However, certain states in India have experienced rising infection rates, highlighting regional disparities in the epidemic​. India is working towards the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets for 2030, aiming for 95% of people with HIV to know their status with 95% of those diagnosed.

7. Does HIV / Aids still carry a stigma in India?

Yes, HIV/AIDS continues to carry a significant stigma in India, despite progress in awareness and treatment. Social stigma surrounding the condition often prevents individuals from seeking testing and treatment, particularly in rural areas where there is a lack of awareness and understanding. Many people living with HIV (PLHIV) face discrimination, not only in healthcare settings but also in their communities and families. Efforts to reduce stigma have been part of India’s broader HIV/AIDS strategy, but continued education, advocacy, and support programs are essential for breaking down these barriers.

8. Any clinical trials on going for new drugs on HIV/Aids in India?

Yes, there are several ongoing clinical trials in India focused on advancing HIV treatment. These trials are investigating new drug candidates, therapies, and approaches to manage HIV more effectively and potentially cure it. For example, some trials are exploring latency-reversing agents like N-803 (nogapendekin alfa), which aims to target and reduce HIV persistence, a significant barrier to eradicating the virus. There is an emphasis on improving adherence to antiretroviral therapies (ART), with new formulations and long-acting injectables being tested for better efficacy and patient convenience. These trials are crucial in refining treatment strategies and improving outcomes for individuals living with HIV in India and globally.