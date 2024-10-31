How to Handle Swollen Eyes—Why Millions Searched for Help in 2024

the most frequently searched questions about eye care. The research utilized both Ahrefs, a leading SEO tool, and Google Keyword Planner to gather and analyze search volumes for eyecare-related queries across various regions. The study aimed to provide expert answers to the most common concerns people have about eye health, ranking the questions based on their search frequency and relevance. A recent study by Overnight Glasses analyzedThe research utilized botha leading SEO tool, andto gather and analyze search volumes for eyecare-related queries across various regions. The study aimed to providepeople have about eye health, ranking the questions based on their search frequency and relevance.

Here are the top 10 most-searched eyecare questions in 2024:

Keywords Search Volume How to take care of a swollen eye? 3,626,810 What causes double vision in one eye? 1,513,450 Can eyes change color? 438,160 Why are eyes red? 421,760 Why do eyes hurt? 370,560 Why is eye vision blurry? 231,030 Why do eyes water? 214,100 What eye vision is legally blind? 51,370 What causes loss of peripheral vision ? 50,030 How much is eye surgery to fix vision? 27,310

1. How to take care of a swollen eye? – 3,626,810 average monthly searches

A swollen eye is usually caused by allergies, infections, or injury. Use a cold compress to reduce swelling and avoid touching your eye. If it doesn’t get better or there’s pain, see a doctor to check for an infection or other issues.

2. What causes double vision in one eye? – 1,513,450 average monthly searches

Double vision in one eye can happen due to cataracts, cornea issues, or dry eyes. It’s important to see an eye doctor who can figure out the cause and suggest the right treatment, such as glasses or surgery.

3. Can eyes change color? – 438,160 average monthly searches

Eye color can change slightly over time due to aging or certain health conditions. If you notice a sudden or major color change, you should see a doctor

to rule out any serious problems.

4. Why are eyes red? – 421,760 average monthly searches

Red eyes are often caused by irritation, lack of sleep, or allergies. Infections like pink eye can also cause redness. If your eyes stay red for a long time or hurt, see a doctor.

5. Why do eyes hurt? – 370,560 average monthly searches

Eye pain can happen due to eye strain, dryness, or an infection. It could also be from something more serious, like glaucoma. If the pain doesn’t go away or gets worse, visit a doctor right away.

6. Why is eye vision blurry? – 231,030 average monthly searches

Blurry vision is often due to needing glasses, but it can also be caused by more serious things like cataracts or diabetes. If your vision suddenly gets blurry, you should see an eye doctor quickly.

7. Why do eyes water? – 214,100 average monthly searches

Watery eyes can happen because they’re too dry, you have allergies, or your tear ducts are blocked. If your eyes are constantly watering, talk to a doctor to see what’s causing it.

8. What eye vision is legally blind? – 51,370 average monthly searches

Legally blind means your vision is 20/200 or worse, even with glasses or if you have very limited peripheral vision. This means your eyesight is seriously reduced, and you may qualify for extra support or services.

9. What causes loss of peripheral vision? – 50,030 average monthly searches

Loss of side vision can be caused by glaucoma or eye diseases. It can happen slowly, so regular eye check-ups are important to catch it early.

10. How much is eye surgery to fix vision? – 27,310 average monthly searches

Vision correction surgery like LASIK usually costs between $2,000 and $3,000 per eye. Costs depend on the type of surgery and the doctor, and some procedures might be covered by insurance if medically necessary.