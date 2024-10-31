How to Handle Swollen Eyes—Why Millions Searched for Help in 2024

A recent study by Overnight Glasses analyzed the most frequently searched questions about eye care. The research utilized both Ahrefs, a leading SEO tool, and Google Keyword Planner to gather and analyze search volumes for eyecare-related queries across various regions. The study aimed to provide expert answers to the most common concerns people have about eye health, ranking the questions based on their search frequency and relevance.
Here are the top 10 most-searched eyecare questions in 2024:
|Keywords
|
Search Volume
|How to take care of a swollen eye?
|3,626,810
|What causes double vision in one eye?
|1,513,450
|Can eyes change color?
|438,160
|Why are eyes red?
|421,760
|Why do eyes hurt?
|370,560
|Why is eye vision blurry?
|231,030
|Why do eyes water?
|214,100
|What eye vision is legally blind?
|51,370
|What causes loss of peripheral vision ?
|50,030
|How much is eye surgery to fix vision?
|27,310
1. How to take care of a swollen eye? – 3,626,810 average monthly searches
A swollen eye is usually caused by allergies, infections, or injury. Use a cold compress to reduce swelling and avoid touching your eye. If it doesn’t get better or there’s pain, see a doctor to check for an infection or other issues.
2. What causes double vision in one eye? – 1,513,450 average monthly searches
Double vision in one eye can happen due to cataracts, cornea issues, or dry eyes. It’s important to see an eye doctor who can figure out the cause and suggest the right treatment, such as glasses or surgery.
3. Can eyes change color? – 438,160 average monthly searches
Eye color can change slightly over time due to aging or certain health conditions. If you notice a sudden or major color change, you should see a doctor
to rule out any serious problems.
4. Why are eyes red? – 421,760 average monthly searches
Red eyes are often caused by irritation, lack of sleep, or allergies. Infections like pink eye can also cause redness. If your eyes stay red for a long time or hurt, see a doctor.
5. Why do eyes hurt? – 370,560 average monthly searches
Eye pain can happen due to eye strain, dryness, or an infection. It could also be from something more serious, like glaucoma. If the pain doesn’t go away or gets worse, visit a doctor right away.
6. Why is eye vision blurry? – 231,030 average monthly searches
Blurry vision is often due to needing glasses, but it can also be caused by more serious things like cataracts or diabetes. If your vision suddenly gets blurry, you should see an eye doctor quickly.
7. Why do eyes water? – 214,100 average monthly searches
Watery eyes can happen because they’re too dry, you have allergies, or your tear ducts are blocked. If your eyes are constantly watering, talk to a doctor to see what’s causing it.
8. What eye vision is legally blind? – 51,370 average monthly searches
Legally blind means your vision is 20/200 or worse, even with glasses or if you have very limited peripheral vision. This means your eyesight is seriously reduced, and you may qualify for extra support or services.
9. What causes loss of peripheral vision? – 50,030 average monthly searches
Loss of side vision can be caused by glaucoma or eye diseases. It can happen slowly, so regular eye check-ups are important to catch it early.
10. How much is eye surgery to fix vision? – 27,310 average monthly searches
Vision correction surgery like LASIK usually costs between $2,000 and $3,000 per eye. Costs depend on the type of surgery and the doctor, and some procedures might be covered by insurance if medically necessary.
A spokesperson from Overnight Glasses commented on the study: “Proper eye care is essential for maintaining long-term vision and preventing serious issues. Many common problems, like redness, blurry vision, and even eye pain, can signal underlying conditions that, if caught early, can be managed effectively. Regular eye exams are key to diagnosing issues like glaucoma or cataracts before they worsen, and simple steps like addressing dry eyes or getting timely treatment can significantly improve both eye health and quality of life. Taking care of your eyes now helps prevent bigger problems down the road.”