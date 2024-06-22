Hyderabad Welcomes AI-Driven Dental Care: Dr. Gowds Dental Hospital Opens in Puppalaguda in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, June 22, 2024: Dr. Gowds Dental Hospital, a renowned name in dental care for over 55 years, has launched its state-of-the-art facility in Puppalaguda, inaugurated by Health Minister Shri Damodar Raja Narasimha. This sixth addition to the Dr. Gowds chain, known for its innovative approach since 1967, brings cutting-edge AI technology to enhance patient care and treatment precision. The new hospital joins existing locations in Koti, Secunderabad, Banjara Hills, Madhapur, and Gachibowli, continuing the legacy of pioneering dental advancements, from cosmetic dentistry to dental lasers, implants, and clear aligners. Dr. MS Gowd, along with Dr. Snigdha Gowd and Dr. Shankar, proudly emphasizes their commitment to delivering global standard dental care.

Dr. Snigdha Gowd, a specialist in Orthodontics & Dento Facial Orthopedics, and Dr. T. Shankar, a distinguished Prosthodontist and Chief Cosmetic Dental Implantologist, bring unparalleled expertise to the new facility. The hospital offers comprehensive services, utilizing modern technologies like iTero Element 5D plus scanners, Trios 5 scanners, 3D printers, and CAD-CAM based dental crowns. Dr. Gowds Dental Hospital continues to set benchmarks in dental excellence, ensuring precise diagnostics, personalized treatment plans, and enhanced patient comfort and satisfaction.

Driven by the growing demand for high-quality dental care, Dr. Gowds Dental Hospital has opened its new state-of-the-art clinic in Puppalaguda. This facility, led by CEO Dr. Snigdha Gowd, is equipped with the latest technologies to provide ultramodern dental treatments in a comforting and patient-friendly environment. “Our mission is to create and maintain beautiful, healthy smiles,” says Dr. Snigdha Gowd. The Puppalaguda clinic ensures advanced dental care is accessible to more people, continuing the legacy of excellence in dental treatment.

In the heart of Hyderabad, Dr. Gowds Dental Hospital stands as a beacon of innovation and excellence in dental care, Dr. Gowds Dental Hospital has a rich history of introducing groundbreaking technologies to the dental industry in South India. Our commitment to innovation since 1967 is evident through our implementation of various cutting-edge technologies. From introducing Cosmetic Dentistry in 1984 to pioneering dental lasers in 1990, implants in 1998, and Clear Aligners in 2015, Dr. Gowds has consistently led the way in dental advancements. the launch of our high-tech facility in Puppalaguda, underscores our dedication to setting new standards in dental care. ensuring smiles for generations, says Dr M S Gowd, a pioneer in dental care in the Telugu states.