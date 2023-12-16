Image Orthodontics Provides Support to Smile Direct Club Patients

San Francisco, CA, December 16, 2023 — Image Orthodontics announced today that they will help provide support and treatment options to patients impacted by the Smile Direct Club closure.

Smile Direct Club announced the shutdown of its operations on Sunday, December 10, 2023, leaving many frustrated patients to feel stranded by this decision. Many patients were almost done with treatment and were just waiting for their final aligners or retainers, while others in mid-treatment have concerns that they will not be able to find a provider that can complete their orthodontic care.

As a leading orthodontic provider in the Bay Area for over 20 years, Image Orthodontics stands with the American Association of Orthodontists (AAO) and the orthodontic community in its concern about the well-being and dental health of Smile Direct Club patients. Image Orthodontics is aligned with the AAO’s guidance to consumers to beware of other mail-order orthodontic companies and to be sure to have an in-person examination by a licensed dental provider and x-rays prior to starting any orthodontic treatment to avoid irreparable harm.

To support Smile Direct Patients, who may be in treatment and have questions or require guidance, Image Orthodontics has set up a dedicated “Image Smile” email imagesmile@imageorthodontics.com.

Image Orthodontics will also be offering Smile Direct Club patients complimentary consultations and 10% off orthodontic treatment. As a long-time provider and innovator in the clear aligner space, Image Orthodontics will be providing patients with technologically advanced aligner treatment options to support their smile goals and lifestyle needs.

Dr. Yan Kalika, CEO and Chief Clinical Officer, expressed empathy for Smile Direct Club patients who have been left without options to finish their orthodontic treatment. “We are passionate about the positive impact a healthy, beautiful smile can have on a person’s life, providing the self-confidence needed to achieve their dreams,” said Dr. Kalika. “We are here to provide care and support for the Smile Direct Club patients who would like to continue their smile journey or just need to talk to someone about their orthodontics and what their treatment options might be.”