India MS Day Observed at Hotel Vivanta at Begumpet

Hyderabad, February 04, 2024……. India MS Day was observed in the city at Hotel Vivanta at Begumpet on Sunday. A book titled Unbreakable Spirit— Navigating Life with MS was launched to mark the occasion.

It is the first-ever book authored by non-MS professional Ms. Farida Raj, a remedial instructor turned author

The book was formally launched amidst the presence of 500 plus guests by Mr Durga Prasad, former DGP of CRPF and 9th head of the Asaf Jahi Dynasty of Nizams, Raunaq Yar Khan, Mrs Meena Gupta, Founder and Chairperson, Multiple Sclerosis Society of India and Dr Sudhir Kumar, Neurologist from Apollo Hospitals.

The objective of the book the author says is to make it known to the public that with the right diagnosis, timely treatment, care and support many people can lead long, active and healthy lives.

It is a book in English written for the benefit of a layman in an easy-to-read and follow format with the sole aim of creating awareness about the disease. It is priced at Rs 249/- and is available online on Amazon.

Farida Raj’s journey took an unexpected turn when she encountered individuals grappling with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). This encounter fuelled her passion for shedding light on this lesser-known disease. The book on MS, “UNBREAKABLE SPIRIT: NAVIGATING LIFE WITH MS,” Navigating Life with MS, stands as a testament to understanding the lives of those affected by the condition.

The book invites readers on an insightful journey into the world of living with Multiple Sclerosis. It delves into the intricacies of MS, from its fundamental aspects to its profound effects on different life stages and relationships. With chapters exploring the Basics of MS, its impact on youth, relationships, parenthood, and the challenges of Confronting fears, this book provides a holistic perspective on the physical, emotional, and psychological dimensions of MS.

Through heartfelt narratives and personal experiences, the author sheds light on the struggles and triumphs faced by those living with MS, as well as the crucial role of caregivers in this journey. As readers turn each page, they will uncover valuable insights, practical advice, and a sense of community that empowers individuals to navigate the challenges of MS. The book not only fosters understanding but also offers guidance on building a supportive and empathetic network that extends beyond the confines of the condition.

“UNBREAKABLE SPIRIT stands as a beacon of hope for individuals with MS, their loved ones, and anyone seeking a deeper comprehension of the human spirit’s resilience in the face of adversity. It is a testament to the power of knowledge, compassion, and unity in overcoming the challenges posed by a complex condition, ultimately illuminating a path towards a richer, more connected life.

Farida, the author, is a woman of many facets. She has silently done a lot of impactful work for society.

Farida serves as an executive committee member of the Multiple Sclerosis Society of India- Hyderabad chapter (MSSI). This non-profit organisation works for the welfare of people affected by Multiple Sclerosis and is affiliated with MSIF (Multiple Sclerosis International Federation).

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic neurological disorder that affects the Central Nervous System [CNS]. It is a potentially disabling disease that is creating havoc in the lives of many families, informed Dr. Sudhir participating in a panel discussion that was organised before the launch of the book. The panel discussion was moderated by Hari Mohan, a first-class cricketer, and former Ranji Cricket Player.

MS—Multiple Sclerosis patients no longer need to be called so, I call MS Patients Most Special patients, said Dr Sudhir Kumar, a renowned Neurologist currently working in Apollo Hospitals said. Speaking about the book, Dr Sudhir said, this book has so many things which many doctors are not aware of nor any neurological books talk about. The treatment goes beyond medication. And those things which go beyond treatment are found in this book he said.

Meena Gupta said MS patients are not covered under Insurance. So the theme for this year’s MS Day was #InsureMyMS. She sought support for MS patients in getting disability certificates from the government without much hassle.

A video film was screened to sensitise people about MS at the beginning of the program

Though its prevalence was higher in the West, now there is a rise in these cases in India. Eight to nine people per one lakh population is estimated to be suffering from MS. India has a disease burden of roughly 2.5 lakh. The number is estimated to be higher than stated, as not many people are diagnosed due to the lack of awareness. Manish Sisodia’s wife is a well-known case of multiple sclerosis currently. The Telugu states have around 200 MS patients registered with the MS Society of Hyderabad.

MS is an auto-immune disease. The awareness about this condition is inferior to the public. What many don’t know is that with the right diagnosis, timely treatment, care and support many people can lead long, active and healthy lives.

Farida Raj, a Mumbaikar relocated to Hyderabad (after marriage with Vijay Mohan Raj, a Ranji Cricketer and contemporary of Kapil Dev) and made Hyderabad her home for the past 41 years.

Farida has done a lot of work in the area of Specific Learning Difficulties (SLDs). In the past, she authored three insightful books, BREAKING THROUGH, UNDERSTANDING LEARNING DIFFICULTIES and STRUGGLING MINDS, on the subject, aiming to empower both teachers and parents in supporting their children’s learning journeys. She has contributed extensively to the B.Ed Special conducted by IGNOU and RCI.

Noticing a gap in information for women who primarily read Urdu, Farida turned her attention to the reproductive and mental health of women. She penned articles and authored three books in the Urdu language, HAMARI SEHAT KI ZAMIN, ZAVIYE ZINDAGI KE and IZTRAB- e- ZINDAGI, addressing crucial aspects of women’s well-being.