India Post & Apollo Cancer Centres Join hands to Launch ‘Stamp Out Childhood Cancer’ Campaign

Bangalore, 1st December 2023: In a heart-warming initiative to raise awareness and support for Childhood Cancer Awareness, Apollo Cancer Centres, Bangalore is collaborating with India Post to launch a My stamp under the campaign ‘Stamp Out Childhood Cancer.’ This innovative effort aims to go beyond merely creating awareness, by bringing people together to join hands in fighting against childhood cancer and carrying a profound message of hope, strength, and unity.

The highlight of the event was the presence of a paediatric cancer survivor, whose courage and determination have been an inspiration to many. They had the honour of unveiling the stamp, which represents the unwavering spirit of children and families overcoming the challenges posed by childhood cancer. During the launch, 60,000 My stamps were released, commemorating this significant collaboration between Apollo Cancer Centres and India Post.

Sri. L K Dash, Postmaster General, Bengaluru HQ Region, Bengaluru said, “We are proud to be a part of this historic collaboration with Apollo Cancer Centres. The launch of the ‘Stamp Out Childhood Cancer’ campaign through postage stamps is a powerful and compassionate step forward in the global battle against childhood cancer. We believe this initiative will inspire many others worldwide. It reflects our commitment to not only delivering letters but also messages of hope, support, and unity. We believe in the enduring impact of acts, such as affixing a stamp, in fostering change and compassion. Let us all come together, harness the power of this small yet mighty symbol, and make a profound difference in the lives of young cancer warriors.” Parent of a Childhood Cancer Survivor, conveyed their heartfelt thoughts on the event, saying, “As a parent, I understand the pain and fear that childhood cancer brings. But I also know the strength and resilience our children possess. This stamp is a symbol of their bravery and the love and care they receive. It’s a reminder that we’re not alone in this fight.” Dr.Neema Bhat Hematologist, Consultant – Haematology and Pediatric Oncology at Apollo Cancer Centre Bangalore, expressed her enthusiasm for the initiative, saying, “Being dedicated to the well-being of children, we recognize the immense significance of early detection in the fight against childhood cancer. This stamp symbolizes not only hope but also the critical need for awareness and support. Every day, we witness the incredible resilience and bravery of young cancer warriors and their families. This initiative, ‘Stamp Out Childhood Cancer,’ carries with it a message of solidarity that extends far beyond the postage stamp. It represents our commitment to improving the lives of these courageous children and their families, offering them a brighter future.”

The act of affixing this special stamp to a letter or a package will become a symbol of solidarity, representing the resilience of children and families who bravely confront the challenges of childhood cancer. This stamp will spark meaningful conversations and serve as a reminder that people in the society have a role to play in supporting, building hope & fighting against childhood cancer.

Apollo Cancer Centres and the Department of India Post are taking an extraordinary step by launching the ‘Stamp Out Childhood Cancer’ Campaign becoming the first in India to champion the cause of childhood cancer through postage stamps. The stamp’s design features a cheerful child’s face, accompanied by a QR code linking to a video that showcases key figures from the Department of Posts, paediatric oncologists, childhood cancer survivors, and caregivers discussing the importance of early detection in “Stamping Out Childhood Cancer.”

The “Stamp Out Childhood Cancer” initiative embodies the spirit of unity and compassion, sparking conversations, evoking kindness, and enriching the well-being of society as a whole. With this unique partnership between Apollo Cancer Centres and India Post, the fight against childhood cancer has found a powerful new ally.

#WinningOverCancer