India, the Epicenter of Global Health: Highlights from the International Health Dialogue Hosted by Apollo Hospitals

New Delhi, February 22, 2025 – The International Health Dialogue (IHD) 2025, hosted by Apollo Hospitals, marked a significant meeting of healthcare leaders and policymakers, focusing on practical solutions for modern healthcare challenges. The event also featured the launch of the World Economic Forum’s India Digital Health Activator.

Shri J.P. Nadda, Hon’ble Minister for Health & Family Welfare & Chemicals & Fertilizers, Govt. of India, during the inauguration ceremony, remarked, “India is poised to lead the global healthcare revolution by leveraging technology alongside human-centered care. The vision of IHD 2025 aligns with our national goals to enhance the reach, accessibility, and quality of healthcare services across India and beyond.”

IHD 2025 brought together multiple specialized forums. The 12th International Patient Safety Conference (IPSC) provided a long-standing platform for discussing patient safety and care improvement measures, while the Technology for Health Innovation and Transformation (THIT) conference served as the setting for the WEF’s announcement of the India Digital Health Activator.

Dr. Prathap C Reddy—the founding force behind Apollo Hospitals—stated, “We must embrace both innovation and compassion to create a future where healthcare knows no bounds.” His remarks underscored the event’s focus on balancing technological advancement with the essential human touch.

Dr. Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals, explained the broader changes underway in the sector, saying, “Healthcare is undergoing a global transformation. With our ‘Heal in India’ initiative, we are using state-of-the-art technology to make care more accessible and beneficial for all. Even as we deploy advanced tools like AI and wearables, the human touch remains essential. We must act swiftly, accurately, and with genuine compassion.” This vision was reinforced by Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals, who remarked, “At Apollo, our mission is clear: healthcare should be accessible, available, and affordable to everyone. We are advancing vaccine development and embracing the latest technologies. I believe that one day, the world will look to India for genuine and effective care.”

On the evolution of health systems, Dr. Sangita Reddy added, “We are moving from a process-driven approach to one focused on real outcomes. Our model integrates ethical AI, robust digital security, and faster genomic testing. By incorporating technologies like ambient listening and robotics, we ensure that technology supports, rather than replaces, the essential human element in care.” Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted India’s progress in medical innovation, stating, “India has made remarkable progress. We have evolved into a global hub for medicine and therapy. Our biotechnology sector is expanding rapidly, with many startups and indigenous innovations—from our own antibiotic breakthroughs to mobile teleconsultation clinics. This pragmatic, economy-driven transformation is reshaping healthcare for everyone.”

Dr. Madhu Sasidhar, President and CEO of Apollo Hospitals, highlighted that AI-powered clinical trials are accelerating drug discovery and improving disease detection rates. He stated, “AI is transforming our clinical trials by speeding up drug discovery and enhancing early disease detection. However, it is essential that we establish robust governance frameworks to ensure these innovations remain ethical, secure, and truly patient-centric.”

The second day of the dialogue explored more improvements in operational systems and patient care delivery. Reflecting on the sessions, Dr. Sangita Reddy noted, “This platform helps us come together to share information and knowledge, with a vision to heal and help the world. It also recognizes the role of Indian healthcare professionals in our healthcare diplomacy. By sharing knowledge, ideas, technology, and improved frameworks, we aim to build a better global healthcare ecosystem.” In a similar vein, Dr. S. Jaishankar, Hon’ble Minister of External Affairs, Govt. of India, remarked, “From specialty hospitals to primary healthcare centers, we have strived to make a meaningful impact through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Sharing our medical expertise has always been a core part of our global approach. Through the International Health Dialogue, India has emerged as a hub for global collaboration in the pursuit of equitable and accessible healthcare for all.”

IHD 2025 provided a forum for practical dialogue among healthcare professionals, technology experts, and policymakers. The event not only showcased innovative solutions but also offered a comprehensive view of how collaborative efforts can drive a future where healthcare is more accessible, efficient, and patient-focused.