Indian Association of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons organised a two-day hybrid academic programme in association with India’s first free rural private medical college

14 March 2024 – Bangalore: The 9th edition of the IACTS SCORE, organised by the Indian Association of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons (IACTS) in collaboration with the Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (SMSIMSR) at Muddenahalli on 09-10 March 2024, aimed to inspire young medical professionals to specialise in Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery (CVTS). With India facing a severe shortage of specialists, initiatives like this are crucial in addressing the healthcare crisis. Despite an annual production of only 65,000 postgraduates, the country requires approximately 15 lakh specialists. The goal of IACTS and SMSIMSR is not only to equip students with the necessary skills but also to encourage them to serve underprivileged communities, especially those in rural areas who struggle to access quality healthcare due to financial constraints.

IACTS SCORE 2024 spanned two days and served as an examination orientation and academic review program for final-year residents pursuing residency in cardiothoracic and thoracic surgical programmes. Led by Dr C S Hiremath, the event brought together esteemed faculty members such as Dr Anil G Tendolkar, Dr Prasanna Simha Mohan Rao, Dr A Sampath Kumar, etc., alongside dedicated students. The programme focused on bridging knowledge gaps, reinforcing core concepts, and emphasising the practical application of skills essential for success in examinations and careers as CT surgeons. Residents benefited from simulation examinations, live interactive sessions, discussions on CPB fundamentals, ECG and imaging modalities interpretation, and live case discussions.

The inauguration of IACTS SCORE 2024 saw the presence of notable figures including Sri Madhusudan Sai, Founder of SMSIMSR, Dr Manoj Durairaj, President of IACTS, Dr C S Hiremath, Secretary of IACTS, and Dr Minu Bajpai, Executive Director of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, New Delhi, who served as the Chief Guest. The event also welcomed international faculty, including Dr Ali Zamir Khan, Consultant Thoracic Surgeon from Southampton University Hospital, United Kingdom.

During the inaugural ceremony, ‘Gift of Life’ certificates were awarded to three children from below-poverty-line families who had undergone life-saving surgeries at the teaching hospital of the medical college. ‘Gift of Life’ ceremonies, initiated by Sri Madhusudan Sai, celebrate the lives saved through surgeries.