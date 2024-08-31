Indian Doctor Participates In Jordan’s 1st Ever Robotic Radical Hysterectomies

Nashik, August 30 2024: India’s leading oncologist – Dr Raj Nagarkar contributed to a historic milestone in Jordan’s medical advancement by playing a pivotal role in the country’s first-ever successful robotic radical hysterectomies. The ground-breaking surgeries were performed at the King Hussein Cancer Center (KHCC) in the capital, Amman. The complex procedures, led by KHCC’s Dr Qais Shatnawi, were performed on two women patients aged 40 and 42 years, who were diagnosed with endometrial cancer. Dr Nagarkar from HCG Manavata Cancer Centre (HCGMCC), Nashik assisted Dr Shatnawi in this landmark surgery, marking a first in Jordan’s history. As one of India’s foremost robotic-assisted cancer surgeons, Dr Raj Nagarkar was invited to KHCC to lend support and expertize for ensuring the surgery’s successful execution.

Endometrial cancer is a type of cancer that develops in the lining of the uterus, called the endometrium. It arises from abnormal cell growth, which can potentially spread to other parts of the body.

“Assisting in Jordan’s first robotic radical hysterectomies at KHCC was an incredibly inspiring experience. The success of these surgeries is expected to open new avenues for the adoption of advanced robotic techniques in Jordan, particularly in the field of oncology. Also, the achievement highlights the power of collaboration and innovation in advancing healthcare. I am grateful to Dr Mahmoud Al Masri for his visionary leadership and Dr Qais Shatnawi for sharing his insights and skills during the surgeries,” says Dr Raj Nagarkar, MD & Chief of Surgical Oncology & Robotic Services, HCG Manavata Cancer Centre (HCGMCC).

KHCC, renowned for its commitment to excellence in cancer care, now joins a select group of institutions worldwide capable of performing such advanced robotic surgeries. The entire KHCC team played a crucial role in this success, demonstrating outstanding dedication and skill.

“Dr Raj Nagarkar is a pioneer in robotic surgery, and we are grateful for his invaluable contribution in performing Jordan’s first robotic radical hysterectomies. This landmark event not only enhances the collaboration between the Indian and Jordanian medical communities but also sets a new benchmark for cancer care in the region. As Jordan continues to invest in advanced medical technologies, the future looks promising for patients seeking cutting-edge treatment options,” adds Dr Mahmoud Al Masri, Chairman, Department of Surgery, KHCC.

A radical hysterectomy is a surgical procedure that involves the removal of the uterus, cervix, both ovaries, both fallopian tubes and surrounding tissue to treat endometrial cancer. This procedure is also used to address other gynaecological cancers, such as cervical and ovarian cancer. The surgeries performed at KHCC represent a major leap forward in the field of minimally invasive cancer treatment, offering enhanced precision, reduced recovery times and better outcomes for patients.

“This is just the beginning. The successful execution of the surgeries is a testament to the potential of robotics in revolutionizing cancer treatment globally. I look forward to further collaborations that push the boundaries of what we can achieve in medicine,” concludes Dr Nagarkar.