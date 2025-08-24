India’s Dengue Hotspots: PharmEasy Report Shows Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra Leading the Charts

New Delhi, August 24, 2025 – PharmEasy, one of India’s leading digital healthcare platforms, has released a comprehensive report titled ‘Dengue: The Silent Threat of the Monsoon Season’, based on over 120,000 diagnostic tests conducted between April 2022 and December 2024 across all 28 states & union territories. The findings reveal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra as India’s dengue hotspots in the said period.

According to the report, Karnataka registered 32,886 cases in 2024, followed by Tamil Nadu with 27,378 cases and Maharashtra with 19,385 cases. Kerala, despite a smaller overall caseload, reported 128 deaths, underscoring the severity of the disease in certain pockets. The surge in cases is not limited to the top three states. Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Gujarat also reported significant numbers, with Delhi and Uttar Pradesh showing sharp seasonal spikes during the post-monsoon period.

A notable trend is the shift toward earlier testing, with people now getting tested in May on average, as compared to June in previous years. Data also shows that individuals aged 11–30 are most likely to test positive. Among those affected, men under 50 have higher positivity rates, while women over 50 tend to experience more severe complications.

Cases typically peak between August and October, a period marked by high humidity levels of 60-78% and temperatures exceeding 27°C, conditions ideal for the breeding of Aedes mosquitoes. The report also notes a correlation between rising dengue cases and increased Google search activity on the topic, indicating strong public concern during outbreak months.

“Dengue remains one of India’s major seasonal health concerns, especially during and after the monsoons. Most recover after a short illness, but for some, it can lead to complications due to a drop in platelet count, plasma leakage, bleeding, or low blood pressure. It isn’t just about case numbers; it’s also about preparedness. Not ignoring a high fever, getting tested early, focusing on prevention and timely care still remain our strongest defence.” – Gaurav Verma, CBO, API Holdings (PharmEasy)

The report emphasises preventive measures such as using repellents, wearing full-sleeved clothing, eliminating stagnant water sources, and installing protective screens or nets. It calls for targeted interventions in high-incidence states, intensified surveillance, and the prioritisation of high-risk groups identified in the data.

The report by PharmEasy is based on data patterns observed from dengue testing conducted by PharmEasy Labs during the period of April 2022 to December 2024. The insights presented are derived solely from PharmEasy’s internal data and may not be representative of broader national or regional trends. This content is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be construed as medical advice.