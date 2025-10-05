Indira IVF Hospital Limited Expands Presence in Uttarakhand with Fertility Clinic in Roorkee

Roorkee, October 05th, 2025:

Indira IVF Hospital Limited (“Indira IVF”) has inaugurated a fertility clinic in Roorkee, strengthening its presence in Uttarakhand. Located at 1st floor, Mohalla Nehru Nagar, Near IDBI bank and Opposite Tanishk Showroom, Shekhpuri, Roorkee, Haridwar – 247667, the clinic aims to improve access to reproductive healthcare for individuals and couples in the region.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Shri Pradip Batra, Hon’ble Member of Legislative Assembly, Roorkee, as the Chief Guest, and Dr Sanjay Kansal , Chief Medical Superintendent , Roorkee & Dr. Reema Sircar, Zonal Clinical Director, Indira IVF, as the Guest of Honour. The event was also distinguished by the presence of Mr. Nitiz Murdia, Managing Director, Indira IVF, and Dr. Bhoomika Singh, Centre Head and Consultant Gynaecologist, Indira IVF Roorkee graced the occassion.

Speaking at the inauguration, Shri Pradip Batra, Hon’ble Member of Legislative Assembly, Roorkee, said, “It is a matter of pride for Roorkee to welcome Indira IVF’s expertise and fertility care to our city. This new clinic stands as a beacon of hope for couples aspiring to begin their families, offering reliable and accessible reproductive servicesThe establishment of this centre will not only address key healthcare needs of our community but also strengthen Roorkee’s position as a destination for medical excellence.”

Mr. Nitiz Murdia, Managing Director, Indira IVF said, “Every new centre we open reflects our promise of bridging the gap between awareness and accessibility in fertility care. Accessibility and reliability remain central to our work. With this new centre, couples in and around Roorkee will not only save on travel but also gain access to reliable fertility treatments .”

Dr. Reema Sircar, Zonal Clinical Director, Indira IVF said, “Indira IVF’s expansion here is a testament to our mission: enabling parents to receive quality care close to home. The centre will cater to these needs with care and commitment to positive outcomes.”

Dr. Bhoomika Singh, Centre Head and Consultant Gynaecologist, Indira IVF Roorkee said, “At our Roorkee clinic, our commitment goes beyond providing fertility treatment. We guide patients through every stage of their journey and offer personalised support tailored to each couple’s needs. Our goal is to ensure that they feel informed and supported throughout their treatment”

Adding to its network of over 169 clinics across India as of March 31, 2025, the Roorkee centre seeks to improve access to reproductive care. This expansion enables Indira IVF to meet the needs of a diverse population, providing reliable treatment and fostering greater awareness about fertility health.