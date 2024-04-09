On this World Health Day, let’s pledge to be actively involved in every health decision we make, breaking free from stereotypes and misconceptions. Just as we’ve become personally involved and cautious about what we consume in terms of food, skincare and even the content that we watch, it’s time to extend that diligence to all aspects of our health. Let’s commit to collaborating with trusted healthcare providers, experts, and platforms to ensure that we have access to full education and transparency. In the spirit of empowerment, here’s a list of online platforms that go the extra mile to provide comprehensive information, enabling consumers to make truly informed health decisions.

Cultfit: Who said that workouts have to be burdensome and boring? It is one of the major reasons why people become lazy towards it. Cultfit is a startup that is breaking the stereotype and making workouts fun. It lets you choose the time mode [online or offline] and conveniently offers a plethora of workouts that leave you with no excuse not to follow a fitness routine. It bags on empowerment more than motivation to make you take your fitness into your own hands.

Truemeds: There is a huge percentage of people in India who do not complete their medication and have poor medication management due to the increase in out-of-pocket expenses not covered by Insurance for any chronic disease. While the solution to that is going for generic medicines, there is a lack of awareness and trust among people. Truemeds is an online pharmacy startup that focuses on providing quality alternative medicines sourced from the top 1% of manufacturers. It has a proprietary feature that scans over 1.8 Lakh products that scan and provides consumers with quality alternative substitutes. Complete drug formulation and transparent list with the manufacturer and authentic certification from a medical expert so that you are informed of all the availabilities and can make an informed decision about all your medicine purchases. A safe and reliable platform, only sources from the top 1% of manufacturers for all your medicine needs. Currently delivering over 22000+ pin codes in India.

Practo: Practo offers a comprehensive medical directory featuring verified information on over a lakh doctor partners nationwide. With online appointment booking at more than 9,000 top hospitals and clinics, users can access Practo Prime services. Additionally, they provide online consultations across 20+ specialities, along with subscription-based health plans for unlimited consultations with doctors, available 24/7/365 (*Fair usage policy applicable). Ray, their award-winning practice management software, serves over 10,000 clinics, while Insta, a full-stack HIMS solution, is trusted by 500+ clients across 1,200+ facilities. “Each time a patient finds the right doctor, we build a healthier nation”.

Healthians: Healthians is empowering consumers nationwide by offering a wide range of health tests across 250+ cities in India. With state-of-the-art automated laboratories and skilled phlebotomists for home sample collection, Healthians ensures convenience and accessibility.. With a focus on seamless service from booking to report delivery, Healthians makes it easy for consumers to take charge of their health with confidence.

HealthifyMe: Usually, people find it daunting to keep track of key metrics in their fitness journey, resulting in confusion and frustration and ultimately quitting in between. HealthifyMe, the Indian digital health and wellness leader, offers an app for calorie tracking, nutrition advice, and fitness guidance on both Android and iOS platforms. With seamless integration of wearable technology like activity trackers, users can independently monitor their health goals with reliable, verified data, empowering informed decisions for a healthier and more importantly simplified lifestyle. This also engages users personally and sees the progress closely and thus motivates them to make more knowledgeable future decisions.

Ekincare: Ekincare, India’s pioneering enterprise in health benefits, is revolutionising employee wellness by fostering independence, knowledge, and empowerment. Through cutting-edge innovations like dynamic health scoring, AI-driven digital health assistants, and real-time population health analytics, Ekincare ensures employees have access to comprehensive, personalised health solutions. With services like 24×7 doctor support, family doctor consultations, and cashless OPD insurance, employees can make informed decisions about their health needs. Trusted by top corporates like KPMG and HSBC, Ekincare provides employees with the tools and resources necessary to take control of their well-being, promoting independence, informed choices, and empowerment.

Aarogya ID: AarogyaID securely stores detailed health records, offers efficient healthcare services and provides personalised health profiles for informed decisions. By streamlining access to medical records and simplifying insurance claims, AarogyaID empowers employees to take control of their health journey with confidence.

DoseTap: DoseTap’s Smart pill box reminds users to take medications with light and buzzer alerts while notifying family members if doses are missed. With compartments for up to 4 dosage times and free shipping, DoseTap ensures efficient medication management. By promoting adherence and accountability, DoseTap empowers employees to take control of their health journey with confidence.

MindClan: Mental Health is a social stigma running deeply in our society and, hence, a very difficult one to discuss and seek support for. It is a startup that provides support and resources like exercises, support groups, and a list of verified therapists and psychologists to whom one can reach out without judgment. One can be educated on all possible problems related to mental health and select the resources based on their emotional and financial requirement. A reliable platform that makes consumer take mind matters into their own hands and make empowered decisions.

GoPillz: GoPillz leverages Conversational AI to aid patients in managing their medication seamlessly and effectively. With a QR code scan, users can access two-way, human-like conversations, bridging the gap in healthcare beyond hospital walls and reducing caregiver burden. GoPillz empowers employees by providing an accessible, cost-effective solution for medication management, ensuring they stay on track with their wellness journey.

MediFee: MediFee, as the name suggests, is an online platform that provides fees and costs for medical treatment and diagnostic tests for all diseases and health disorders. Along with these, MediFee also provides information about the prices of hospitals, clinics, services, treatments, and health checkups.

Health91: It is India’s leading health and wellness startup working toward Diabetes Reversal & Chronic Disease management. Health91 addresses the root cause of many such issues by fixing Damaged Metabolism under strict Doctor virtual care programs. It is a Chronic Care Platform providing one-stop access to lifestyle ailments like obesity, diabetes, BP/hypertension, PCOS, etc.

MedySeva: Citizens in rural India face many challenges when it comes to medical treatment. They have to either spend a lot of money and time going to nearby cities for treatment or fall back on local doctors who may be unqualified/ underqualified. They might not be comfortable with mobile apps. Medyseva helps them to overcome these problems.