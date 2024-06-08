Phoenix, AZ, June 08, 2024 — Interim HealthCare of Gilbert AZ Expands Services with their New License for Skilled Home Healthcare. Serving the greater Phoenix Valley area with services including: Personal Care, Skilled Home Care, Palliative Care and Medical Staffing.

Interim HealthCare is proud to announce that it is now a fully licensed skilled healthcare facility, authorized to provide skilled home care services. This significant milestone reflects the ongoing commitment to delivering comprehensive, patient-centered care in the comfort of the clients’ homes.

With the new skilled license, Interim HealthCare of Gilbert now offers professional services provided by licensed nurses and therapists to address complex health needs. This care includes tasks such as wound management, medication administration, intravenous therapy, and specialized rehabilitation programs. The goal is to support recovery, manage chronic conditions, and enhance the overall well-being of patients within the comfort of their own homes.

“Our transition to skilled healthcare is a testament to our dedication to improving patient outcomes and enhancing the quality of life for those we serve,” said Jason Lochinger, Executive Director of Interim HealthCare in Gilbert. “We understand the unique needs of our patients and are committed to providing personalized care that utilizes the Interim HealthCare HomeLife Enrichment program.”

Interim HealthCare has been a leader in home healthcare for over 50 years, known for its HomeLife Enrichment® signature approach to care, which emphasizes holistic, individualized care. Now, with the ability to offer skilled care services, Interim Healthcare can better support patients through every stage of their healthcare journey.

Licensed services include:

Skilled Nursing Care

Physical, Occupational, and Speech Therapy

Postoperative and Post-hospitalization Care

Chronic Disease Management

Wound Care and Infusion Therapy

Palliative Care

This expansion sets Interim HealthCare apart from many competitors by integrating skilled services with existing home care and support services. This comprehensive approach ensures continuity of care and improved health outcomes for patients.