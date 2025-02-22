International Health Dialogue 2025 Opens a New Chapter in Patient Safety, Unites Visionaries for a Safer, Smarter Future

New Delhi, February 22, 2025: The International Health Dialogue (IHD) 2025, hosted by Apollo Hospitals, commenced on Feb 21 with an ambitious vision: establishing India as the nerve center of global healthcare innovation. With discussions spanning AI-driven patient safety, digital transformation, cross-border collaborations, and the future of healthcare systems, the event underscored the country’s pivotal role in shaping the next era of medical advancements.

At the heart of this dialogue was the 12th International Patient Safety Conference (IPSC), a key segment of IHD that delved into the critical intersections of healthcare, technology, and policy. Bringing together the most influential voices in medicine, research, and digital health, the conference aimed to address the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in building a safer, more efficient, and patient-centric global healthcare system.

In her keynote address, Dr. Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals set an ambitious tone by articulating a vision for global transformation in healthcare. She highlighted the immense potential of cutting-edge technology to revolutionize patient care and advocated for India to take the lead in healing the world through the “Heal in India” initiative. Her message resonated with the global delegates as she highlighted the importance of leveraging technological advances to make healthcare more accessible and efficient for all.

Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals reaffirmed a commitment to accessible and affordable healthcare, focusing on the necessity for innovation in pharma and vaccine R&D and digital health solutions. Describing a future where doctors and scientists would work in seamless collaboration with patients, she spoke how this would propel India towards becoming a global hub for healing.

The Joint Plenary session on the Future of Health Systems had leading experts exploring the shift from traditional care models to innovative, outcome-driven approaches. Discussions centered on ethical artificial intelligence, data privacy, and the transformative impact of digital security in healthcare. Notable contributions came from Dr. Jitendra Singh, who detailed India’s evolution into a pivotal player in global medicine through significant growth in biotechnology and the development of indigenous medical innovations. Dr. Atul Mohan Kochar, CEO of NABH, and Dr. Manish Koil from the Mayo Clinic, also provided critical insights into quality improvement, precision medicine, and the importance of data-driven healthcare solutions.

A particularly memorable segment of the day was the “Future Forward” session led by Dr. Madhu Sasidhar, President and CEO, Apollo Hospitals. With characteristic candor, Dr. Madhu drove home the urgent need for adopting systematic protocols and advanced AI-enabled decision support systems. He emphasized that while technology such as wearables, AI, and robotics holds promise for pre-empting medical crises, the human touch will remain the cornerstone of effective healthcare delivery.

Adding further depth to the dialogue, Mr. Puneet Chandok, President of Microsoft India, discussed the revolutionary potential of artificial intelligence in healthcare. His remarks highlighted AI’s capacity to enhance empathy and agency in clinical settings while dramatically accelerating diagnostic and treatment processes. His vision was complemented by broader discussions on bridging the urban-rural healthcare divide through government partnerships, including the successful establishment of over 3,000 primary healthcare centers.

THIT (Technology for Health Innovation and Transformation), a key digital health conference under IHD, served as the platform for the World Economic Forum to launch the India Digital Health Activator. As part of WEF’s Global Digital Health Transformation programme, the Activator aims to accelerate public-private collaboration by driving interoperability, scaling digital health adoption, and fostering multi-stakeholder partnerships in alignment with the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. The launch featured key industry and government leaders and included a panel discussion on public-private synergies for advancing digital health in India.

The first day of the Indian Health Dialogue 2025, featuring the IPSC and THIT conferences, laid a strong foundation for the discussions ahead, emphasizing a future where healthcare seamlessly integrates technological advancements with a human-centric approach. Building on this momentum, the second day will introduce HOPE (Healthcare Operations & Patient Experience), adding a new layer of perspective to the International Health Dialogue, where operational excellence and enhanced patient care will be in focus.