Isaac Health Earns Spot in the Prestigious 2025 New York Digital Health 100 by DHNY

New York, NY (February 7, 2025) – Isaac Health, a leading national provider of brain health and dementia care, is proud to announce that it has been named to the 2025 New York Digital Health 100 (DH100), a recognition that highlights the most exciting and innovative startups in New York. Digital Health New York (DHNY) publishes the annual list in conjunction with the New York Healthcare Innovation Report 2025 that analyzes the digital health sector’s investment trends, challenges, and opportunities.

“We are incredibly proud to have been named as a New York Digital Health 100 company. It’s a great recognition of the progress and impact for people living with dementia we’ve been able to achieve in the past two years and we look forward to being part of this inspiring community of leading companies,” said Dr. Julius Bruch, Co-Founder and CEO of Isaac Health. “Now in its sixth year, the New York DH100 has evolved and grown, and in that time, the digital health ecosystem in New York has also reached unprecedented levels of innovation and impact,” said Bunny Ellerin, co-founder and CEO, DHNY. “We are honored to celebrate these organizations, whose dedication to transformation and progress is driving the future of healthcare.”

Isaac Health, founded in 2022, is a virtual and in-home memory care clinic for patients with brain health conditions, including Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. Patients receive care from the comfort of their home from a dedicated care team led by world-renowned behavioral neurologist, Dr. Joel Salinas.