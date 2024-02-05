Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar, Launches Advanced Bone Marrow Transplantation Centre

Hyderabad, 5th February 2024: Kamineni Hospitals, leading healthcare provider in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, has launched its Institute of Bone Marrow Transplantation at Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar, Hyderabad.

This state-of-the-art facility is poised to redefine healthcare standards, offering top-notch medical services covering a wide range of blood disorders. From tackling blood cancers like leukemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma to addressing non-cancerous blood conditions including aplastic anaemia, immunodeficiency disorders, genetic and metabolic disorders and autoimmune disorders, the institute provides comprehensive care under one roof.

Dr. Gayatri Kamineni, Chief Operating Officer of Kamineni Hospitals, said, “With the increasing prevalence of blood disorders nationwide, the establishment of advanced treatment centers is paramount. Our dedication to delivering superior healthcare is evident in the unveiling of the Institute of Bone Marrow Transplantation. By decentralizing world-class medical care, we aim to ensure timely access to life-saving treatments, meeting the dynamic healthcare needs of the community.” Sharing his thoughts on the development, Dr. Sachin Jadhav, Director of the Department of Bone Marrow & BMT at Kamineni Hospitals, said, “India is experiencing a concerning surge in blood-related ailments, underscoring the urgent need for advanced treatment facilities. Our newly inaugurated Institute of Bone Marrow Transplantation is outfitted with state-of-the-art technology and specialized expertise to offer holistic care to patients grappling with both malignant and benign blood disorders. Our objective is to elevate patient outcomes and enhance their quality of life.” Dr. Sachin elaborated on the significance of bone marrow transplant, stating, “Bone marrow transplant stands as a pinnacle of medical advancement in saving patients with blood cancer. It involves the replacement of damaged or diseased marrow with healthy stem cells, fostering the production of new blood cells and facilitating marrow regeneration.”

The Bone Marrow & Stem Cell Transplant Center at Kamineni Cancer Institute is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of stem cell transplant procedures. The center boasts an advanced cell processing laboratory and cutting-edge facilities to ensure safe treatments, all managed by a team of highly skilled and qualified doctors who employ innovative therapeutic approaches for superior patient outcomes. Renowned for its expertise in rare and complex procedures, the center leverages the latest technology to deliver prompt and secure treatments.