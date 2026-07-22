Kauvery Hospital Brings Multi-Speciality Robotic Surgery Under One Integrated Programme Across Its Chennai Hospitals

Chennai, July 22: Kauvery Hospital launched ‘Kauvery 3X Chennai’, an integrated robotic surgery programme that brings together advanced robotic technology, comprehensive surgical expertise, and highly skilled multidisciplinary teams across all its three Chennai hospitals under uniform standards of care.

The robotic programmes will be offered based on the 4th generation da Vinci Robotic Surgical System, one of the most advanced technologies available in the world. The programme spans multiple disciplines including gastroenterology, oncology, urology, gynaecology and nephrology.

The hospital will leverage its expertise in robotic surgery for a wide spectrum of complex conditions including GI cancers, colorectal cancers, gynaecological cancers, breast cancers, urological cancers, fibroid surgery, hysterectomy, endometriosis treatment, ovarian procedures, prostate surgery, kidney surgery, kidney transplant, bladder procedures, reconstructive urological surgeries, thyroidectomy, hernia repair, gallbladder surgery, colorectal surgery and advanced upper gastrointestinal procedures.

One of the program’s key highlights is Kauvery Hospital’s expertise in robotic kidney transplantation, reflecting the institution’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of minimally invasive surgery and offering advanced solutions for some of the most complex surgical procedures.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-founder and Executive Director, Kauvery Group of Hospitals, said: