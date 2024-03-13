KCP Physical Therapy Adds Daily Fitness Class Options

Charlotte, NC, March 13, 2024 –– KCP Physical Therapy has announced the addition of daily fitness classes to their service offerings.

Based in south Charlotte, the practice has incorporated fitness classes on a limited basis for many years. Due to increased demand and clients’ needs for schedule flexibility, KCP has added multiple class options daily from Monday – Friday. Classes are held in person at the office near Ballantyne or via Zoom.

Available primarily for those who have a desire to exercise but have failed to be successful due to injuries sustained in other settings, the classes are designed to provide a challenging activity level while focusing on both strength-building and injury prevention. Each class is led by a physical therapist or trained exercise specialist who ensures that clients are receiving individual attention and direction.

“At KCP, we recognize that each person comes to us with a unique background. Your age, fitness level, previous injuries, and musculoskeletal challenges will play a role in determining the best exercise program for you,” says Joyce Kight, co-owner of KCP.

Joy Pfuhl, co-owner, says, “As physical therapists leading fitness trainings, we are uniquely qualified to push our clients harder while providing a safe and secure environment and preventing injury. We are constantly providing modifications to meet individual needs.”

Before being placed in a group or individual exercise class, clients are evaluated by a physical therapist to determine their current level of fitness and ability.

In addition to the fitness classes, KCP continues to offer general orthopedic physical therapy, manual PT, dry needling, and pelvic floor physical therapy services.