Kerala’s First Ultra-Low Contrast Heart Procedure

Thiruvananthapuram: In a groundbreaking achievement for cardiac care in the state, SP Medifort Hospital, Eanchakkal, has successfully conducted Kerala’s first Ultra-Low Contrast Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) using the cutting-edge Avigo-Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) system. This milestone procedure was performed on a 42-year-old patient with compromised kidney function in the hospital’s advanced 3D AI Cath Lab (GE Allia), the first of its kind in South Asia.

The innovative Avigo-IVUS technology allows detailed imaging of coronary arteries while drastically reducing the use of contrast dye. This breakthrough is particularly significant for patients with kidney conditions, as it minimizes the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy (CIN), a potentially life-threatening complication.

What makes this achievement even more remarkable is the potential of Ultra-Low Contrast PCI to avoid invasive bypass surgeries in certain high-risk cases. Experts believe this advancement opens up safer treatment options for patients with complex cardiac issues.

“This is a game-changer for patients with compromised kidney function. The ability to reduce contrast dye usage while ensuring excellent outcomes marks a huge step forward in interventional cardiology,” said Dr. Praveen GL, Consultant Cardiologist, who performed the procedure, along with cardiologist Dr Shifas Babu.“The Avigo-IVUS system, integrated with our AI-powered 3D Cath Lab (GE Allia), enables us to perform intricate procedures with unparalleled accuracy and safety. It’s a significant leap in delivering cutting-edge care to patients,” he added.

The hospital’s 3D AI Cath Lab (GE Allia) represents a fusion of advanced imaging and artificial intelligence, designed to elevate the precision and efficiency of cardiac procedures. It is equipped to handle highly complex cases faster, while prioritizing patient safety.