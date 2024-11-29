Lethal Smog: How Pollution Surge Fuels Stroke Cases

Dr. Amit Shrivastav, Director and Head of Department, Neurology, Yatharth Hospital, Greater Noida

Air pollution has long been recognized as a significant contributor to respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. However, growing evidence now highlights its alarming connection to stroke, one of the leading causes of death and disability worldwide. The recent surge in pollution levels across North India has underscored this link, with deteriorating air quality posing severe risks to public health, including an increased incidence of strokes.

How Pollution Contributes to Stroke

A stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is interrupted due to a clot or bleeding, leading to brain cell damage. While lifestyle factors like poor diet and sedentary habits are well-established stroke risk factors, air pollution has emerged as a silent yet potent contributor.

Fine particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide, and other pollutants can infiltrate the bloodstream, causing inflammation and oxidative stress. These processes damage blood vessels, accelerate atherosclerosis (narrowing of arteries), and raise blood pressure, all of which heighten the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes. Studies suggest that even short-term exposure to high pollution levels can trigger strokes in vulnerable individuals, while prolonged exposure significantly increases the lifetime risk.

The Situation in North India

North India, particularly during the winter months, experiences hazardous pollution levels due to a combination of factors such as stubble burning, vehicular emissions, and industrial discharge. Cities like New Delhi and its surrounding regions frequently record air quality indices (AQIs) in the “severe” category.

This toxic air is not only affecting the lungs but is also contributing to a marked rise in stroke cases. Neurology departments across hospitals in North India report a surge in stroke-related admissions during high pollution periods. Patients with pre-existing conditions, such as hypertension or diabetes, are particularly susceptible to pollution-induced strokes.

Vulnerable Groups and Immediate Impact

Children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing cardiovascular conditions are most vulnerable to the effects of pollution. Pregnant women exposed to high pollution levels may also face increased risks of complications that could affect both maternal and foetal health, including the likelihood of strokes.

In urban areas with poor air quality, people are often unknowingly inhaling pollutants that compromise their cardiovascular systems over time. Short-term spikes in pollution levels, such as during festive seasons or crop residue burning, can act as immediate triggers for strokes, leading to emergency situations in hospitals.

Mitigating the Risks

Tackling the pollution-stroke connection requires both individual and collective action. At a policy level, stricter regulations on emissions, better public transport systems, and promoting cleaner energy sources are critical. On an individual level, people can minimize exposure by wearing masks, using air purifiers, and avoiding outdoor activities during high-pollution days.

Healthcare professionals emphasize the importance of regular health check-ups, especially for those in high-risk groups, to monitor blood pressure, cholesterol, and other stroke risk factors. Raising public awareness about the link between air pollution and strokes is equally vital to encourage proactive measures.