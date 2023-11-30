Lifespire Celebrates 72 Years of Empowering Individuals with Developmental Disabilities

New York, NY, November 30, 2023 –Lifespire’s Mission and Impact Lifespire was established with a clear purpose: to provide limitless life possibilities for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Over the past 72 years, Lifespire has tirelessly worked towards this mission, positively impacting the lives of approximately 3,000 people daily. Through its network of 121 certified sites, Lifespire has created a supportive environment that nurtures personal growth, independence, and inclusion for each person it supports.

“What Lifespire did in the very beginning, back in the ‘50s, was foundational to what it accomplished in the ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s. But its mission and its infrastructure and strategy will have to adapt to the emerging environment in which people with developmental disabilities have to navigate every single day. So, what Lifespire shall be in the 2020s and the 2030s is going to require some adaptation and organizational agility in order to accomplish its goals. One of the goals is to be able to expand the Lifespire network to reach an additional 3,000 people over the next five years. This is going to require resources, as well as people with the passion and expertise to serve our community. And this all lines up with our upcoming capital campaign, A Case for Possibilities, in which we are going to reach out to foundations and corporate philanthropies to embrace the Lifespire mission. All success is contingent upon the changes implemented by a people with a purpose. Lifespire people,” explained Tom Lydon, Lifespire CEO.

The State of Individuals with Disabilities in New York

New York State hosts a significant population of New Yorkers with intellectual and developmental disabilities. According to recent statistics, approximately 1.3 million people in New York have a disability, with an estimated 7.7% having a cognitive disability. These individuals face unique challenges, such as limited access to education, healthcare, and employment opportunities.

Lifespire’s Role in Empowering Lives

Lifespire plays a pivotal role in addressing these challenges and uplifting the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Through its comprehensive services, Lifespire offers a range of programs and supports, including residential care, volunteerism, independent skill-building opportunities, recreational activities, and community integration initiatives.

The organization’s commitment to person-centered approaches ensures that each person’s unique needs and aspirations are at the forefront of their care plan. Lifespire’s dedicated staff members embody a compassionate and professional approach, fostering a warm and inclusive environment where everyone thrives.

Lifespire’s Impact on Education and TrainingEducation and training are fundamental pillars to employees working with people supported to lead fulfilling lives. Lifespire recognizes this and works diligently to provide educational opportunities that promote personal growth, development and professionalism within the industry. By participating in webinars and online courses and presenting at conferences, Lifespire continues to be committed to developing their workforce to become stronger, knowledgeable and prepared to work alongside people supported and their families. Furthermore, Lifespire places significant emphasis on empowering people to gain skills and competencies that enhance their chances of living as independently as possible.

Celebrating 72 Years of Dedication and SuccessAs Lifespire commemorates its 72nd birthday, it reflects on the countless success stories that have emerged from its programs and services. The organization’s commitment to person-centered approaches, community integration, and empowerment has transformed the lives of thousands of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Success Story: Homes Start in the Kitchen When a person walks through the Bellerose front door, one of the first things noticed are the aromas coming from some of Pearline’s favorite dishes. You immediately know that this isn’t a house, it’s a home. But Pearline’s role as a housekeeper/cook doesn’t stop there. She creates a home environment and gets involved in assisting individuals who reside at Bellerose with showering, eating, and routine daily living tasks. Her kindness, patience and caring approach for the individuals, specifically with the female individuals with gender-specific issues, is wonderful. She is often seen smiling, interacting and using loving words to affirm everyone she comes in contact with. She’s known for doing whatever is needed for the people Lifespire serves, and as a result is one of the most dedicated and committed staff members.

Lifespire’s tireless efforts would not be possible without the support of foundations and individuals who share their vision. Their partnerships with foundations, corporations and nonprofit funding sources will enable Lifespire to continue championing the rights and well-being of those with disabilities, paving the way for a more inclusive society.