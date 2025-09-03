Lilavati Hospital launches Mumbai’s first Next-Generation AI Powered 3 Tesla MRI

Mumbai, 3rd September 2025: Lilavati Hospital & Research Centre today announced the launch of the OMEGA 3T MRI, a breakthrough in diagnostic imaging that combines cutting-edge technology with patient-centric design. This marks the first installation of its kind in Mumbai, offering unmatched speed, precision, and comfort to patients across all age groups. The new machine was inaugurated by its permanent trustees Mr. Rajiv Mehta, Mr. Prashant Mehta in presence of other trustees, senior doctors, management and staff of the hospital.

The 3T MRI is unique with the world’s first 75 cm ultra-wide bore, providing greater comfort and accessibility. This provides the assurance that claustrophobic, elderly, pediatric, or bariatric patients can be scanned comfortably. Its Silent MRI Technology also enhances the experience through greatly minimizing acoustic noise, making the environment calmer and more relaxing during procedures. Moreover, it is equipped with Advanced AI-Powered Imaging for deep learning reconstructions to enable faster scans and sharper results.

Designed with a 3T superconducting magnet and state-of-the-art homogeneity, the OMEGA system provides crystal-clear images with unparalleled tissue contrast. With cutting-edge technology, the new MRI system completes scans in just 10–12 minutes compared to the conventional 30–40 minutes. Its high-speed capability—up to 36 times faster than standard MRI— empowers clinicians to capture highly detailed images in record time. This innovation not only reduces patient discomfort but also minimizes motion artifacts, making it especially valuable for paediatric and emergency cases where speed and accuracy are critical.

The system further provides full-body imaging in multiple specialties, including neurology, cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, abdomen, pelvis, breast, vascular, and spine scans. A 300 kg capacity table allows it to accommodate a broad spectrum of patients with ease. Automated setup tools like EasyScan and AutoPositioning also reduce setup time, enabling clinicians to focus more on patient care while ensuring quicker results.

Addressing the significance of the development, Mr. Rajiv Mehta, Permanent Trustee, said: “It gives me great pleasure to welcome you all on this occasion as we unveil yet another milestone in Lilavati Hospital’s journey. The installation of Mumbai’s first OMEGA 3T MRI marks a significant step forward in our ongoing commitment to enhancing the hospital’s capabilities with next-generation medical technology. As a trust, we have always strived to bring world-class innovations to our patients, and this advancement reinforces our vision of delivering healthcare that is not only advanced in science but deeply centred on patient well-being.” Commenting on the launch, Mr. Prashant Mehta, Permanent Trustee said, “Lilavati Hospital has always been in the vanguard of embracing cutting-edge medical technologies. With the launch of the OMEGA 3T MRI, we are pushing the standard of patient care by providing quicker, quieter, and more precise scans, all while maximizing patient comfort. This project is a culmination of our continued commitment to excellence in healthcare and our drive to provide world-class medical services to the people of Mumbai and beyond.”

The MRI suite at Lilavati will be open 24×7, providing supportive amenities like calm lighting, ventilation, music, and voluntary sedation for children or nervous patients. This opening stands as a testament to the hospital’s dedication to world-class healthcare, setting a new benchmark in patient-centric innovation while upholding Lilavati’s vision of offering more than healthcare – human care.