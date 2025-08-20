Manipal Hospital EM Bypass & Mukundapur Cluster saves 7-year-old child from rare and life-threatening pancreatic injury through timely ERCP procedure

Mumbai, 20th August 2025: In a landmark achievement in trauma and pediatric gastroenterology, a young childs life was saved by Dr. Pradeepta Kumar Sethy, Director of Gastroenterology Manipal Hospital EM Bypass and Mukundapur Cluster after suffering a rare and devastating pancreatic injury at home. The timely diagnosis and highly skilled intervention by Dr. Sethy and his team proved to be the turning point in what could otherwise have been a fatal case.

The child, Deep Adhikary (name changed), a 7-year-old from Kolaghat, Purba Midnapur, student of class I, sustained severe injuries when a metallic bookshelf collapsed on his chest and abdomen while he attempted to climb it. He was first taken to a local hospital where initial findings suggested traumatic injury to the liver, one of the most common abdominal organs to be affected in such accidents. Given the seriousness, he was urgently referred to Manipal Hospital Mukundapur for advanced care.

On further evaluation, however, doctors discovered that the picture was far more complex. Advanced diagnostic work-up including CT scan and MRCP revealed severe injury to the pancreas with complete disruption of the pancreatic duct (the duct carrying digestive juices from the pancreas was completely torn, causing the juices to leak into the abdomen instead of reaching the intestine), in addition to the liver injury. Pancreatic trauma of this nature is extremely rare and notoriously difficult to treat, as leakage of pancreatic secretions into the abdominal cavity can lead to life-threatening infection, organ damage, and even death.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the case was referred to Dr. Pradeepta Kumar Sethy, Director of Gastroenterology Manipal Hospital EM Bypass and Mukundapur Cluster. After careful consideration, he suggested an ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) with ductal stenting, a highly complex yet minimally invasive procedure. The child was admitted at Pediatric ICU, Manipal Hospital, Mukundapur. He was ably supported by his expert team comprising Dr. Prasanta Debnath, Consultant – Medical Gastroenterology, Dr Rahul Samanta, Consultant Medical Gastroenterology and Dr P Kumar, Consultant Medical Gastroenterology.

Explaining the challenge, Dr. Pradeepta Kumar Sethy said, “Pancreatic duct disruption in children is exceedingly rare, and management requires a very delicate balance. Surgery can worsen the condition, while conservative care risks fatal complications from pancreatic fluid leakage. In this case, ERCP with stenting was the only viable option. It was technically difficult, but it offered the child the best chance of survival. During the procedure, a stent was inserted to bridge the severed pancreatic duct, enabling pancreatic juices to flow into the intestine rather than leaking into the abdomen.

After the ERCP, the child was kept in the Pediatric ICU under the care of Dr. Saumen Meur, HOD & Senior Consultant – Paediatrics and Dr. Monideepa Dutta, Consultant – Paediatrics at Manipal Hospital Mukundapur. As his condition worsened with abdominal distension (swelling or enlargement of the belly, usually caused by excess gas, fluid, or underlying medical conditions), Dr. Partha Pratim Samui, Senior Consultant and In-Charge Interventional Radiology, Manipal Hospital Mukundapur placed a pigtail catheter that drained nearly 800 ml of fluid, providing immediate relief.

Recovery remained challenging as oral feeding repeatedly failed, causing abdominal swelling and pain. The team, including Dr. Bhaswati Chakrabarti Acharyya, Senior Consultant – Paediatric Gastroenterology, Manipal Hospital Mukundapur then started intravenous nutrition to allow the gut to heal. After 20 days, he could slowly take food by mouth, and following over a month of intensive care, he was discharged in a stable condition. Dr. Amiya Kumar Mishra, Senior Consultant – Anesthesiologist, Manipal EM Bypass and his team provided specialized expertise during the procedure.

Rajshekhar Adhikary (name changed), father of Deep Adhikary, shared “On May 1st this year, our lives turned upside down when a heavy bookshelf fell on my son and injured his stomach badly. We first rushed him to a local nursing home near our home in Purba Midnapur, but the doctors there told us his condition was critical and advised us to immediately shift him to Manipal Hospital. We reached Kolkata the same day, and from that moment, the doctors here took complete responsibility for my son. On May 3rd, Dr. Pradeepta Kumar Sethy performed the ERCP and placed a stent. My son was finally discharged in June after a long and painful battle. On August 4th, the stent was removed successfully, and today Deep is on his way to recovery. He is in Class 1, and though he still has dietary restrictions, we are grateful he is alive and safe. I have no words to thank the doctors and the hospital team; they gave a new life to my child.”

The successful outcome of this case highlights the depth of expertise and advanced facilities available at the units of Manipal Hospitals Kolkata. It reflects not only the life-saving role of ERCP and stenting in rare pancreatic trauma but also the seamless coordination between multiple specialties, including gastroenterology, pediatric intensive care, interventional radiology, and pediatric gastroenterology.