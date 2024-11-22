Manipal Hospitals Achieves Milestone with Eastern India’s First AI-Powered Injectable Wireless Pacemaker

New Delhi, 22 November 2024: Marking a transformative milestone in cardiac care, Manipal Hospitals, one of the largest healthcare networks in India announced the successful insertion of an AI-driven, wireless injectable pacemaker. Developed by Abbott, their Aveir Leadless pacemaker entered the Indian market a few days back. Notably, Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria has become the first center in Eastern India to perform the procedure. This life-saving device was recently inserted in a 65-year-old patient’s heart, making them the first in this region to receive the futuristic pacemaker. Already in use across the United States and Europe, the innovative pacemaker provides Indian patients with a safer and less invasive alternative to traditional pacemakers for managing heart rhythm disorders.

The event was attended by eminent cardiologists from Manipal Hospitals, including Dr. P.K. Hazra, Interventional Cardiologist, Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria, Dr. Sumanta Chatterjee, Consultant Cardiologist, Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria Dr. Soumya Kanti Dutta, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria, and Dr. Dilip Kumar, Director of the Cardiac Cath Lab & Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist & Electrophysiologist, Medica Superspecialty Hospital (An unit of Manipal Hospitals). These experts pointed to the increasing number of pacemaker insertion surgeries in India and how wireless pacemakers can be a better option for many. Mr. Rajesh Pareekh, Unit Head at Manipal Hospital Dhakuria, also attended the event emphasizing the hospital’s commitment to providing cutting-edge medical solutions.

According to the Journal of Cardiovascular Disease, nearly 40,000 people undergo pacemaker insertion surgery annually in India. The Aveir Leadless pacemaker only weighs 2.4 grams and uses nanotechnology to remain securely positioned within the heart. With a lifespan of 20-25 years, the device has a long life that’s almost three times longer than typical pacemakers (7-8 years) which reduces the need for pacemaker replacement. Besides, its non-magnetic design makes it immune to airport scanners, MRI machines, and high-voltage electrical currents ensuring that the patient’s day-to-day functionality remains uncompromised.

Dr. P.K. Hazra, Interventional Cardiologist, Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria explained the significance of the new device, “While the pacemaker is not rechargeable, it has a unique advantage. It can be upgradable from a single to a dual-chamber configuration, offering a versatile and long-term solution for patients. It can efficiently separate and regulate the right atrium and the right ventricle of the heart. This pacemaker not only eliminates the need for invasive surgery and external wires but also features Bluetooth-enabled technology, allowing for remote monitoring and adjustments. Specialists from all over the world can now monitor their patients, reducing the need for frequent hospital visits.” Dr. Dilip Kumar, Director of the Cardiac Cath Lab & Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist & Electrophysiologist, Medica Superspecialty Hospital (An unit of Manipal Hospitals) stated, “Wireless pacemakers are now becoming a fully-fledged reality. While wireless pacemakers are not new, the previous models couldn’t pace both chambers—the atrium and the ventricles. This innovation excites us because it significantly reduces the risks of complications like hematoma formation, infections, lead dislodgement, and other lead-related issues. It offers unparalleled comfort for both doctors and patients.” Dr. Sumanta Chatterjee, Consultant Cardiologist, Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria added, “This pacemaker opens new possibilities for patients who were previously deemed unsuitable for conventional pacemaker implants. Traditional pacemakers require invasive surgery to implant a device and wires (leads) into the chest, often leading to complications such as infections. The injectable wireless pacemaker, however, is injected directly into the heart’s right ventricle, eliminating the need for external wires and surgical pockets, which are the primary causes of infections in patients. This device is perfect for those with compromised immunity or conditions like skin issues, those on dialysis, or patients who are on blood thinners. The device’s minimally invasive nature also makes it ideal for elderly patients or young women concerned about scarring.”

India has become the third country in the world to embrace the USFDA and the European Medical Authority-approved injectable pacemaker signalling interest in improving cardiac healthcare in the country. Notably, the procedure can only be carried out by professionals who have received proper training and certification to ensure top-quality care. The introduction of this new wireless pacemaker in India provides patients with a permanent solution that can improve their quality of life and guarantee more effective cardiac care.