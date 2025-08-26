Manipal Hospitals Participates in the 6th Annual Odisha Arthroplasty Association Conference (OAACON 2025)

Bhubaneshwar, August 26th, 2025: The 6th Annual Odisha Arthroplasty Association Conference (OAACON 2025) convened in Bhubaneswar, drawing over 200 orthopaedic experts from across India. The event served as a dynamic platform for exchanging knowledge, exploring innovations, and advancing orthopaedic care. Manipal Hospitals proudly participated, underscoring its commitment to clinical excellence and continued learning in orthopaedics. The conference was honoured by the presence of Mr. Dilip Jose, MD & CEO, Manipal Hospitals, who attended as Guest of Honour and addressed the gathering.

The scientific program featured thought-provoking sessions led by leading orthopaedic specialists including Dr. Nirmal Chandra Mohapatra, President, Odisha Arthroplasty Association (OAA), Dr. Debabrata Padhy, Vice President, OAA, Dr. Bishnu Patro, Secretary, OAA, Dr. Sanjeev Jain, President, Indian Arthroplasty Association (IAA) and Dr. Sunil Kumar Dash, Organizing Chairman. Manipal Hospitals extends its appreciation to Dr. Kishore Panda, Organizing Secretary and the organizing team for their exemplary efforts in delivering a meaningful and well-executed event.

Mr. Dilip Jose, stated, “It’s heartening to see so many orthopaedic professionals prioritizing continuous learning in an ever-evolving field. The presence of over 30 national faculty members reflects the strength of our clinical community and its dedication to staying ahead of the curve. Such initiatives not only elevate our professional standards but also reaffirm our shared commitment to patient-centric care.”