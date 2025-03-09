MatCare Launches First Maternity and Child Healthcare Hospital in Varanasi

Varanasi, India – March 9, 2025: MatCare has launched its first hospital in Mahmoorganj, Varanasi, marking a milestone in maternity and child healthcare. This facility provides expertise, advanced infrastructure, and critical neonatal care ensuring comprehensive care for expectant mothers, newborns, and high-risk pregnancies.

The hospital was inaugurated by Shree Ashok Tiwari Ji, Mayor of Varanasi, and graced by Dr. R V Singh, Cluster Business Director of Indira IVF Varanasi, Dr. Sunil Yadav, Centre Head – Obstetrics & Gynecology, MatCare and Dr. Nimisha Singh, Head of Pediatrics & Neonatology, MatCare. Their presence highlighted the importance of this initiative in enhancing healthcare access in the region.

Varaṇasi Mayor Ashok Tiwari praised this significant step by MatCare, saying that MatCare’s efforts will not only add a new dimension to maternal and infant health services in Varaṇasi but also across the entire U.P. The importance of maternal and child care services in Varaṇasi and nearby areas cannot be overstated, as it plays a crucial role in ensuring the health and well-being of mothers and their children, leading to stronger and healthier communities. He further stated, MatCare is working with full dedication towards its services, and I am confident that this initiative will establish a new standard in the healthcare sector. I once again congratulate MatCare for this commendable effort.

MatCare is equipped with advanced induction and delivery rooms, modern operating theaters, and Level III NICU. Additionally, the facility will offer high-risk pregnancy management, minimally invasive gynaecological surgeries, neonatal surgical interventions, fetal medicine services, and postnatal rehabilitation, ensuring that mothers and newborns receive comprehensive, expert-led medical attention. A highly specialized team of medical experts, including paediatricians, gynaecologists, obstetricians, neonatologists, and fetal medicine specialists, will offer the standards of care.

On the occasion, Dr. Kshitiz Murdia, Whole time Director and CEO of Indira IVF, highlighted, “The launch of MatCare’s first Maternity & Child Hospital is a transformative step in maternity and neonatal care. Built on the principle that every mother and newborn deserve expert-led, compassionate care, MatCare brings together advanced medical technology and a highly specialized team of experts to set new benchmarks in maternity and neonatal healthcare.”

Dr. R V Singh, Cluster Business Director of Indira IVF Varanasi added, “Varanasi has a growing demand for quality maternity and neonatal care. MatCare has been designed to serve a diverse population, providing quality and critical care. With round-the-clock laboratory services, an in-house pharmacy, physiotherapy, and multiple other essential services. The goal is to provide personalized treatment and uphold the highest standards of medical excellence.”

With the launch of its first hospital, MatCare takes a step towards offering maternity and neonatal healthcare in India. By prioritizing Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, it aims to bridge the gap in access to high-quality maternity and child healthcare, addressing the growing need for specialized services in these regions. Combining advanced medical expertise, innovation, and compassionate care, MatCare is set to become a trusted destination for expectant mothers and newborns, ensuring a safe and healthy start to life.