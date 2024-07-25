Max Hospital, Dwarka extends its medical expertise in Rohtak, Launches exclusive OPD for Nephrology & Kidney Transplant Medicine

Leading healthcare providers across North India, Max Super Specialty Hospital, Dwarka (New Delhi), today, announced the launch of its exclusive OPD services for Nephrology and Kidney Transplant medicine, in partnership with the city-based Holy Heart Hospital.

The launch event was addressed in the presence of Dr. Ashish Nandwani – Associate Director – Nephrology & Renal Transplant, from Max Hospital Dwarka. With the introduction of these services, patients across all genders, ages as well as socio-economic backgrounds wouldn’t need to travel to other cities and instead visit OPDs for regular quality medical services.

The OPDs will be conducted at Holy Heart Hospital, 330, Delhi Bye Pass Chowk, Maharishi Dayanand University, Vinay Nagar, Rohtak, and will be available to patients on 2nd & 4th Tuesday of every month from 12:30 PM to 3 PM. The launch will make sure that patients are able book regular appointments for both queries and routine follow-ups related to their kidney and/or overall renal health.

During the launch, Dr. Ashish Nandwani – Associate Director – Nephrology & Renal Transplant, Max Hospital Dwarka said “Kidney transplants are life-saving procedures for people with severe kidney failure, but many people don’t fully understand its importance. Increasing public awareness about kidney transplants can save lives and improve the quality of life for countless individuals. There are various factors due to which there is a rise in number of individuals being detected with chronic kidney diseases such as unbalanced diet, unmonitored use of painkillers, uncontrolled diabetes & hypertension etc. People need to be aware and should also follow a healthy lifestyle in order to prevent the havoc of renal ailments. Through this opportunity I would like to sensitize the public to lead a healthy lifestyle and seek timely treatment to prevent the progress of kidney disease.”

Kidney failure or chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a progressive disease that occurs when the kidneys are unable to filter the waste and toxins from the blood stream irreversibly, over a period of time. Though the condition is incurable, but with timely detection and early treatment, progression of the disease can be slowed down.

He added “Apart from controlling the factors like hypertension and diabetes, reducing salt intake in their diet can keep one away from these ailments and prevents kidney damage. Instead of bingeing on processed food, it is recommended to opt for fresh fruits and vegetables that keep the body well hydrated. Maintaining a healthy fluid intake helps the kidney with the detoxification process which otherwise may increase the risk of kidney diseases. Smoking cessation is one of the important aspects as smoking slows down the blood flow to the kidneys and impairs their normally functioning ability and is linked to triple the risk of kidney damage.”

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD) are common conditions that may necessitate a kidney transplant, often resulting from diabetes, high blood pressure, or other health issues. While dialysis—a treatment that uses a machine to replicate kidney function—can be effective, it is time-consuming and exhausting. A kidney transplant, however, offers a superior quality of life and greater freedom for patients.

Regular health check-ups for screening of such conditions in the early phase are a must as this will not only help reduce the financial burden on the patient but also on the society, as a whole.

With significant rise in the incidences of renal failure, this is a substantial step taken by Max Healthcare towards ensuring that such patients in the region have easy and speedy access to quality healthcare services