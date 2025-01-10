Max Vaishali Unveils EDGE with ExacTrac for Cancer Care

Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali today has taken a significant step forward in the fight against cancer by introducing the EDGE (3.0), one of India’s most advanced cancer treatment technologies, complemented by HyperArc & ExacTrac Dynamic (2.0) for Advanced Cancer Care. This marks a revolutionary advancement in cancer care for Northern India by offering Unmatched precision, Non-Invasive & Pain free approach and a faster recovery to the patients.

The Edge (3.0) was today inaugurated by Mr. Indra Vikram Singh, IAS, District Magistrate, Ghaziabad, in the presence of Dr Gaurav Aggarwal – Executive Vice President & Zonal Head, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali & Lucknow & Dr. Rashi Agrawal– Director – Radiation Oncology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali

The EDGE (3.0), represents a significant leap in the delivery of radiosurgery and radiotherapy treatments. The system allows surgeon to treat a wider array of cancers with unmatched precision, flexibility, and efficiency. The EDGE system’s ability to deliver sub-millimeter accuracy in treatment, coupled with the efficiency of HyperArc’s automated radiosurgery, significantly reduces treatment times and enhances patient comfort.