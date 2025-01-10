Max Vaishali Unveils EDGE with ExacTrac for Cancer Care

Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali today has taken a significant step forward in the fight against cancer by introducing the EDGE (3.0), one of India’s most advanced cancer treatment technologies, complemented by HyperArc & ExacTrac Dynamic (2.0) for Advanced Cancer Care. This marks a revolutionary advancement in cancer care for Northern India by offering Unmatched precision, Non-Invasive & Pain free approach and a faster recovery to the patients.
The Edge (3.0) was today inaugurated by Mr. Indra Vikram Singh, IAS, District Magistrate, Ghaziabad, in the presence of Dr Gaurav Aggarwal – Executive Vice President & Zonal Head, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali & Lucknow & Dr. Rashi Agrawal– Director – Radiation Oncology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali
The EDGE (3.0), represents a significant leap in the delivery of radiosurgery and radiotherapy treatments. The system allows surgeon to treat a wider array of cancers with unmatched precision, flexibility, and efficiency. The EDGE system’s ability to deliver sub-millimeter accuracy in treatment, coupled with the efficiency of HyperArc’s automated radiosurgery, significantly reduces treatment times and enhances patient comfort.
Speaking at the event, Mr. Indra Vikram Singh, IAS, District Magistrate, Ghaziabad expressed his support for the initiative, stating, “This cutting-edge treatment technology signifies a powerful step forward in our collective fight against cancer and Patients in Ghaziabad and Uttar Pradesh are set to experience enhanced care and outcomes with the introduction of this cutting-edge technology. Today, with rising incidents, morbidity, and mortality due to cancer, clinical expertise and technological innovation can offer hope to cancer patients and their families. I wish the best to Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali. Keep pushing the boundaries of medical science and alleviate the burden of cancer in India.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Gaurav Aggarwal – Executive Vice President & Zonal Head, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali & Lucknow said, “We are introducing EDGE (3.0) – one of India’s most advanced radiosurgery tools at our hospital, to integrate state-of-the-art technologies into our cancer treatment protocols. With this machine, Max Institute of cancer care – MICC becomes a comprehensive cancer care unit with state-of-the-art technology, making it the most advanced cancer care unit. Max Healthcare is committed to bringing top of the line medical technology to ensure the highest levels of care and treatment for our patients.
Dr. Gagan Saini, Senior Director – Radiation Oncology (Head & Neck, Neurology, Urology), Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali said “With the introduction of this new EDGE (3.0) system, we are setting new benchmarks in advanced cancer care. This technology empowers us to deliver precise, non-invasive treatments with enhanced efficiency, offering hope and better outcomes for even the most complex cancer cases. At Max Vaishali, we are committed to revolutionizing cancer treatment and improving the quality of life for our patients.”
Dr. Rashi Agrawal- Director – Radiation Oncology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali said, “The Edge radiosurgery system offers an alternative to traditional surgery for cancer patients. This aggressive procedure enables radiation oncologists to deliver powerful, precise treatments to radiosurgery candidates—no incisions necessary. Advanced mobility enables surgeons to deliver these high-intensity treatments to tumors that are typically difficult to reach surgically. This machine offers unparalleled precision and shorter treatment duration, while ensuring better outcomes for complex cases.