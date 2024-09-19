MediBuddy Introduces All-in-One Digital Health Solution with MediBuddy Shield and MediBuddy Shield Plus Wellness Cards

Mumbai, 19th September 2024: MediBuddy, India’s largest digital healthcare platform, announced the launch of its latest innovation – the MediBuddy Shield and MediBuddy Shield Plus Digital Cards. These cards aim to provide a seamless and comprehensive healthcare experience, catering to a wide range of needs with the convenience of digital accessibility.

As the demand for accessible healthcare continues to grow, MediBuddy has taken a significant step forward by introducing these digital cards, designed to cater to all essential outpatient department (OPD) services. These cards will not only provide customers with easy access to healthcare services but also help them manage their health proactively.

The MediBuddy Shield is a six-month card, offering two complimentary online doctor consultations, one health checkup, an offline dental consultation, and a personal accident cover of up to ₹1 lakh. The MediBuddy Shield Plus, provides additional benefits such as two health checkups, monthly health blogs, bi-monthly webinars, and exclusive discounts on condition management programs. The card will be available from 19th September 2024 for all customers.

Key features of MediBuddy Shield include:

● Two complimentary online consultations with general physicians

● One free MediBuddy Smart Health Checkup

● One free offline dental consultation

● Access to MediBuddy Concierge Services for conditional management

● Personal accident cover up to Rs 1 lakh

MediBuddy Shield Plus offers additional benefits such as:

● Four complimentary online consultations with general physicians

● Two health checkups (Smart and Basic)

● Monthly health-related blogs and bi-monthly webinars

● Exclusive discounts on condition management programs

As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, MediBuddy remains at the forefront, developing solutions that meet the changing needs of consumers. The launch of these digital cards marks another milestone in the company’s mission to make healthcare accessible to all.