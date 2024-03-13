Medical Websites Vie for Coveted Best Medical Website WebAward

Boston, MA, March 14, 2024 –The Web Marketing Association is looking for the best medical websites in the world as part of their 28th annual international WebAward Competition for Web site development at www.webaward.org. The WebAwards is the standards-defining competition that sets benchmarks for 90 industries, including healthcare, healthcare provider, medical, medical equipment, biotechnology and pharmaceutical websites, based on the seven criteria of a successful web site. The deadline for medical-related websites to enter to be judged is May 31, 2024.

“Recognition is a cornerstone of excellence, especially within the competitive landscape of medical web development,” remarked William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. “Medical websites serve as crucial conduits for patient-doctor connections, health education, and service promotion, meriting acknowledgment for their impactful online contributions. Characteristically rich in content and adept in copywriting, these platforms stand as beacons of trust and information in the medical community. While historically praised for their ease of use and design, there’s a call for greater innovation and technological integration. The WebAward Competition offers a distinguished stage for medical websites to highlight their ingenuity, effectiveness in communication, and commitment to enhancing patient care and health outcomes.”

Websites are judged on seven criteria including design, innovation, content, technology, interactivity, copy writing and ease of use. Each WebAward entry in the Health Care category is judged against other healthcare sites and then against an overall standard of excellence.

All medical-related entrants benefit from receiving valuable feedback in terms of their specific criteria scores compared against the average scores for their industry. They also may receive specific comments from the WebAward’s professional judging panel on their Web site development efforts.

Winners of a WebAward in the health care category will also receive:

· A limited-edition Commemorative NFT

· Increased visibility for their company

· Marketing opportunity to promote the company website to the media

· Links to your site from the highly ranked WebAward site to help SEO

· Social media posts for your company and personal feeds

· A highlight for your resume.

· Admiration of peers, friends and co-workers

· Unlimited bragging rights

Each year, the Web Marketing Association names the Best of Industry for the various medical categories based on the score they receive from the WebAward judges.

Winners of the Best Medical Website include:

· 2022 – Overdrive Interactive for EMBR Labs Website

· 2021 – WSI for Dr. Ali Modarressi

· 2020 – LivaNova for LivaNova Website

· 2019 – Global Digital Marketing for HeartLogic Heart Failure Diagnostic Physician Site

· 2018 – Small Army for Boston Medical Center: Pediatric Field Guide Campaign

· 2017 – Scorpion for Ashley County Medical Center

· 2015 – Morrison for QSpex Technologies Website

· 2014 – CommonPlaces, Inc. for Capsule Tech

· 2013 – Bold Array for Summit Imaging Website

· 2012 – Overdrive Interactive for Cold-EEZE Website

· 2011 – Nobel Biocare for Nobel Biocare Dental Professional Website

· 2010 – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for Cure4Kids

· 2009 – Fullhouse for GE’s Healthcare’s RSNA 2008 Microsite

· 2008 – Digitas Health for MerckMedicus

· 2007 – Centers for Disease Control an for CDC.gov

· 2006 – WebMD Health for WebMD

· 2005 – Mojo Interactive for LocateADoc.com

· 2004 – Roche Diagnostics for Accu-Chek Website

· 2003 – ASCO for ASCO.org

· 2002 – MayoClinic.com for mayoclinic.com

Winners of the Best Medial Equipment Website include:

· 2022 – Overdrive Interactive for EMBR Labs Website

· 2021 – Vital for WAVEFORM

· 2020 – Vital for AgaMatrix

· 2020 – Restorative Therapies, Inc. for Restorative Therapies Website Redesign

· 2019 – Global Digital Marketing for HeartLogic Heart Failure Diagnostic Physician Site

· 2018 – Nebo for Contec Clean

· 2017 – FreshForm and Dexcom for Dexcom Healthcare Professional Website

· 2016 – CommonPlaces for BK Ultrasound 2015 – Morrison for QSpex Technologies Website

· 2014 – CommonPlaces, Inc. for Capsule Tech

· 2013 – Bold Array for Summit Imaging Website

· 2012 – pilot for ottobock. Living with Michelangelo.

· 2011 – Pixel Light Digital Media, Inc. for Empi Active product website

· 2010 – Boston Interactive – Palomar Medical Technologies

· 2009 – Extractable for Thermage Doctors

· 2008 – Great Than One for Guardian Real – Time Glucose Monitor Tutorial

· 2007 – Cynosure and Small Army for Cynosure Corporate Web Site

· 2006 – Guidant.com for Guidant.com

· 2005 – Roche Diagnostics for MyLabOnline

Winners of the Best Biotechnology Website include:

§ 2023 – BDI – BioLife Science for BDI – BioLife Science Website

§ 2022 – TNG Creative for Prolocor Corporate Website

§ 2021 – 22 Fillmore for AEGLEA Biotherapeutics Corporate Website

§ 2020 – 22 Fillmore for Ikena Oncology Corporate Website

§ 2019 – Publicis Sapient and Corteva for Corteva Enterprise Web Experience

§ 2018 – Bakir Avdic for Labcyte Inc.

§ 2017 – WSI for Myoton

§ 2016 – 3 Media Web for MatTek Corporation

§ 2015 – Bridgeline Digital for YSI Website

§ 2014 – SharpMotion for AceCGT NutriGene Website

§ 2013 – Euroweb Internet GmbH for Ulrich Berninger Wassertechnik

§ 2012 – Bluetube Interactive for Kimberly Clark Product Selector

§ 2011 – Phenomenex, Inc. for Phenomenex.com

§ 2010 – Naturxan CreatiVerge for Naturxan.com

§ 2009 – Amgen Oncology for Pioneering New Frontiers in Tumor Angiogenesis

§ 2008 – Avenue A | Razorfish for Gene.com

§ 2007 – Euro Life x2 for Prolastin

§ 2006 – AxxiemCorp for Cara Therapeutics

§ 2005 – Risdall Advertising Agency for Hutchinson Technology

§ 2004 – Genzyme Corporation/Stellent for Genzyme Web Initiative

§ 2003 – Alken-Murray Corporation for Alken-Murray

§ 2002 – Hanley-Wood Integrated Marketing for whybiotech.com

Winners of the Best Pharmaceutical Website include:

§ 2023 – Novocure & Patients & Purpose for Optune,com

§ 2022 – Patients & Purpose for WEDOVACCINES – NOVAVAX

§ 2021 – AstraZeneca | Patients & Purpose for Survivors Have Heart

§ 2020 – Eisai Inc. for Ella the Jellyfish

§ 2019 – Saltwater Collective for Parexel.com

§ 2018 – Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Pty Limited, Bastion Graphics for Aspen Group Website

2017 – Juice Pharma Worldwide, in partnership with Neurocrine Biosciences for Precisely Focused on Tardive Dyskinesia

2016 – BioMarin for BioMarin Careers

§ 2015 – Lyons Consulting Group for Gene.com

§ 2014 – Given Imaging and Intouch Solutions for PillCamCrohns.com (Best of Show)

§ 2013 – BGT Partners for Quintiles Website Redesign

§ 2012 – Intouch Solutions for iBGStar Blood Glucose Monitoring System

§ 2011 – Campbell-Ewald for McKesson BOP

§ 2010 – Heartbeat Ideas and sanofi-aventis U.S. LLC. for Xyzal Website

§ 2009 – Digitas Health for PulmicortRespules.com

§ 2008 – Publicis Modem for RA Advisor Program

§ 2007 – Biggs|Gilmore for Perrigo

§ 2006 – Studiocom for CVS Medicare Expert

§ 2005 – SimStar for BotoxCosmetic.com

§ 2004 – Abdi Ibrahim Pharma – MagiClick Digital Solutions for Healthcare Portal – Morning After Pill

§ 2003 – Insight Interactive Group for CrohnsResource.com Website

§ 2002 – ivpcare, inc. for ivpcare, inc. website

Medial Websites can be entered into consideration for the 2024 Best Medial Website and other medical-related WebAwards at the WebAward Website.

The 2024 WebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, iContact, and eTailConferences. The Web Marketing Association thanks these companies for their commitment to the entire online marketing community.