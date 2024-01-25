Medivest Announces the Promotion of Alexandra Carroll to Vice President of Operations

Oviedo, FL, January 25, 2024 – Medivest Benefit Advisors LLC, a leader in Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) services and settlement planning, is proud to announce the promotion of one of their most talented and dedicated employees, Alexandra Carroll, to the position of Vice President of Operations.

Alex has been a part of the Medivest team for over a decade. She joined Medivest as an Allocations Case Manager in 2013 and received promotions to Senior Case Manager, and then Director of MSA Coordination before taking up the post of Vice President of Operations in late 2023. She currently holds the Certified Medicare Secondary Payer Professional (CMSP) credential.

As Vice President of Operations, Alex will be responsible for leading production operations into the future. Alex will oversee Medivest’s core teams of Claims Administration, Contract Administration, Medical Report Writing, Member Services, and MSA Coordination. In her role, she will develop and implement new strategies to drive efficiency and service and promote ideas and policies that align with Medivest’s core values.