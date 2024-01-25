Mental Wellness Leader Dr. Lena G. Clark Takes Helm as CEO of T-Medical Group Inc.

New York, NY, January 25, 2024 – T-Medical Group Inc., a rapidly growing medical technology holding company, today announced the appointment of Dr. Lena G. Clark as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Dr. Clark, a renowned advocate for mental well-being and seasoned business leader, brings a unique perspective and wealth of experience to T-Medical Group, poised to propel the company towards its ambitious goals in the healthcare technology space.

A recognized expert in mental health, Dr. Clark has dedicated over two decades to empowering individuals and transforming mindsets. Through her company, Miracle Mind Global, LLC, she built a platform centered on personal and professional growth, inspiring clients to take charge of their mental well-being and reach their full potential. Dr. Clark is a passionate advocate for breaking down the stigma surrounding mental health and champions the importance of seeking support without shame.

Beyond her profession, Dr. Clark’s entrepreneurial spirit and extensive knowledge make her uniquely suited to guide T-Medical Group’s investments in innovative technologies that improve both client outcomes and healthcare system efficiency. Her understanding of mental health, clinical and business sides of healthcare will be invaluable as she steers the company towards its ambitious goals.

“Dr. Clark is an exceptional leader with a rare combination of business acumen and an unwavering commitment to improving lives,” said the Chairman of the Board of Directors at T-Medical Group Inc. “Her diverse expertise, strategic vision, and passion for healthcare innovation make her the ideal candidate to steer our company towards a future of groundbreaking technologies and impactful initiatives.”

Dr. Clark joins T-Medical Group with a clear vision for the future. “I’m honored to lead this dynamic organization and believe T-Medical Group holds the potential to revolutionize the way healthcare is delivered,” she stated. “By leveraging technology and fostering collaboration, we will not only advance mental health access and care but also contribute to broader healthcare advancements that benefit communities around the globe.”