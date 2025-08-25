MGM Healthcare Commends Organ Donors for Their Selfless Contribution to Saving Lives

Chennai, August 25, 2025: MGM Healthcare honoured several organ donors and their family members at a special felicitation programme, recognising their invaluable contributions to saving and transforming lives. The felicitation ceremony was attended by MLA Mr. M.K. Mohan and Indian Actress Ms. Neelima Rani. The hospital also organized a walkathon themed “Miles for Lives” to raise awareness on organ donation.

Organised by MGM Healthcare’s Institute of Liver Diseases, Transplant & HPB Surgery, these events raised awareness about the importance of organ donation, while encouraging people to register as donors. The walkathon began at MGM Healthcare on Nelson Manickam Road and concluded at Tower Park, Anna Nagar, with hundreds of healthcare professionals, hospital staff, and members of the public participating enthusiastically.

In 2024, India had achieved a notable milestone of performing over 18900 organ transplants – the highest recorded in a single year when compared to 2013 which recorded fewer than 5,000 transplants. After the USA and China, India ranks third globally in the total number of organ transplants. Despite the numbers, the demand for organs far exceeds availability, making awareness and pledging essential.