MGM Healthcare Expands Footprint to Visakhapatnam with Acquisition of Seven Hills Hospital

3rd Oct 2024 Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India MGM Healthcare, one of India’s leading healthcare institutions, proudly announces its expansion into Visakhapatnam with the acquisition of the renowned Seven Hills Hospital, now rebranded as “MGM Seven Hills Hospital.” This marks MGM Healthcare’s second major acquisition of the year, following its recent acquisition/ addition of MGM Malar Hospital in Adyar, Chennai.

This strategic move signifies MGM Healthcare’s commitment to bringing cutting-edge, affordable healthcare services to emerging markets across India, with a focus on establishing itself as the most accessible healthcare provider in the country. Visakhapatnam, a fast-growing city with significant healthcare needs, presents an ideal location for MGM Healthcare’s latest venture, which allows the institution to extend its high-quality patient care to the eastern coast of India.

The new logo of MGM Seven Hills was unveiled by Dr. Prashanth Rajagopalan, Director, MGM Healthcare in the presence of Wing Commander M.K. Bose, CEO of MGM Seven Hills Hospital. The new logo embodies MGM Healthcare’s guiding principle, “Doing More Better,” symbolizing the institution’s mission to transform the legacy of Seven Hills Hospital into a state-of-the-art healthcare destination in the heart of Visakhapatnam.

Addressing the media, Dr. Prashanth Rajagopalan, Director, MGM Healthcare, said, “This acquisition not only represents an expansion of our footprint but also reinforces our commitment to providing world-class healthcare in underserved regions. By integrating modern medical technology and advanced treatments with the longstanding legacy of Seven Hills Hospital, we are poised to offer an unparalleled healthcare experience to the people of Visakhapatnam and from the neighboring states of Telangana, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh.” He further added, “Seven Hills has been a cornerstone of healthcare in Visakhapatnam for decades. We are honored to carry forward its legacy by enhancing the hospital’s services with MGM’s expertise while retaining the compassionate spirit that has defined this institution for years. MGM Seven Hills Hospital represents our commitment to Visakhapatnam, a promise to deliver affordable, personalized care with compassion, ensuring every patient receives the best possible treatment.”

The newly restructured MGM Seven Hills will feature state-of-the-art medical infrastructure, including advanced critical care units (CCUs), intensive care units (ICUs), a modern cath lab, a 128-slice CT scanner, a 1.5 Tesla MRI, and modular operation theatres (OTs). More than 100 doctors and 700 healthcare professionals will support the hospital, offering comprehensive care for complex medical conditions with meticulous attention and care.

In addition to providing curative healthcare, MGM Seven Hills will also focus on preventive healthcare at the community level. Through health camps, awareness drives, and outreach programs, MGM Healthcare aims to promote a healthier society in Visakhapatnam, striving to be not just a treatment provider but a trusted health partner in the region.

With this expansion, MGM Healthcare continues its mission to make high-quality healthcare affordable and accessible to all, positioning itself as the healthcare chain of choice in India.