Mornings Get a Jumpstart at Mindspace SOCIAL

Hyderabad l 18 July 2025: SOCIAL’s new morning format is switching up how Hyderabad starts its day. On Sunday, 20th July, Mindspace SOCIAL will host The SOCIAL Jumpstart, a high-energy, purpose-led experience that blends movement, recovery, clean fuel, and community. Designed for early risers and culture chasers alike, the event brings together a vibrant mix of activities that set the tone for a day and week, well begun.

The morning kicks off at 7 AM with a community run circuit, curated by 365 Club and Fitrefly, two platforms that champion fitness and build culture through movement. This is followed by an energizing Zumba session, a fitness challenge, and a curated DJ set to keep the momentum going.

Inside, guests can refuel with clean, protein-rich breakfast bowls and smoothies powered by ISOPURE. Whether post-run or post-dance, ISOPURE delivers a pure protein punch to keep the energy high and recovery on point.

ISOPURE®, one of the world’s leading Zero/Low-Carb Protein supplement brand with a focus on purity is bringing the initiative of “EVERYTHING YOU NEED, NOTHING YOU DON’T”, which highlights the importance of purity in all aspects of life. The ISOPURE® Fit Club embraces this initiative with it’s unique menu, designed for your recovery and fitness post your workout.

The SOCIAL Jumpstart reclaims mornings as a time to move with intention, connect with your city, and start fresh, together. It’s not just a format. It’s a feeling. And it’s only at SOCIAL.

What to Expect:

7:00 – 8:15 AM: Community Run Circuit

8:15 – 8:45 AM: Isopure Fitness Challenge

8:45 – 9:45 AM: Zumba Session

9:45 – 11:00 AM: DJ set, followed by popup market and breakfast powered by Isopure