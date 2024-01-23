Murugappa Group’s AMM Foundation completes 100 year

23 January 2024; Pallathur, Sivaganga: The AMM Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of the Murugappa Group, marked a historic milestone on Monday with the inauguration of the Centenary Block of the AMM Hospital at Pallathur in Sivaganga District of Tamil Nadu. Azim Premji, Founder Chairman of Wipro Limited, presided over the function and unveiled the inauguration plaque.

Established a century ago, the AMM Hospital, known locally as the ‘oru ruba’ (one rupee, which is the fee charged from patients) hospital, has been a beacon of quality healthcare for the community in the region. With the addition of the new block, it will now have state-of-the-art diagnostics, including CT Scan facilities.

To commemorate the legacy of the AMM Foundation, which runs several hospitals and educational institutions as well as a range of other initiatives, a coffee table book titled A Century of Service, authored by historian and heritage activist Sriram V, was released by Mr. Premji. The first copy of the book was received by P Chidambaram, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, and former Union Minister.