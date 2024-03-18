Night Watch Urgent Care Earns Prestigious Inc. 500 Ranking

Aldie, VA, March 18, 2024 — Night Watch Urgent care, with some branches exclusively pediatrics is excited to announce its ranking as No. 198 on the 2023 Inc. 500 list. This recognition highlights not only the company’s rapid growth but, more importantly, its deep commitment to patient care, community service, and employee dedication.

“Our commitment is simple: treat our patients as we would want our own families treated,” said Dr. Dhaliwal, co-founder of Night watch pediatric and adult urgent care centers “This Inc. 500 recognition tells us we’re on the right track, motivating us to continually improve the care we provide.”

Founded in 2019 by Dr. Dhaliwal and Ravi Bains, Night watch pediatric and adult urgent care centers combines medical expertise with a mission to provide exceptional healthcare that puts patients first. This, along with a strong business foundation, has fueled the company’s success.

“The Inc. 500 list honors the most dynamic companies in America, a group that has included industry giants like Microsoft and Facebook,” added Ravi Bains, co-founder. “This achievement boosts our confidence and demonstrates the power of teamwork dedicated to a shared purpose.”