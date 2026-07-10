NIIMS Organizes Vitiligo Awareness Program, Highlights Importance of Early Diagnosis and Treatment

Greater Noida, July 10: The Department of Dermatology at Noida International Institute of Medical Sciences organized a Vitiligo Awareness Program to spread awareness about the autoimmune skin condition, address common misconceptions, and emphasize the importance of early diagnosis and timely treatment.

The awareness session was conducted with the support of Dr. Devesh Kumar Singh, Chairman, NIIMS, Dr. S. N. Gupta, Director, NIIMS, Dr. Bridg.Ranjit Ghuliani, MS, NIIMS, Dr. Manisha Jindal, Dean, NIIMS, under the guidance of Dr. Shailendra Shrivastava, Professor & Head, Department of Dermatology, NIIMS, and was moderated by Dr. Mehak Gupta and Dr. Sushma. The program witnessed active participation from Heads of Departments, faculty members, resident doctors, interns, and medical students.

During the session, experts highlighted that vitiligo is an autoimmune skin disorder in which the immune system attacks melanocytes, the pigment-producing cells of the skin, leading to the development of well-defined white patches. The speakers emphasized that vitiligo is not contagious and should not be associated with social stigma, myths, or misconceptions.

The experts stressed the importance of seeking medical consultation at the earliest signs of white patches, as treatment during the active stage of vitiligo can help control disease progression, prevent the formation of new lesions, and improve the possibility of successful repigmentation. Early intervention also helps reduce the need for advanced therapies and supports patients in managing the psychological impact associated with the condition, including anxiety, low self-esteem, and social isolation.

A special guest lecture on “Recent Advances in Diagnosis and Management of Vitiligo” was delivered by Dr. Anuja Rao, Associate Professor, Government Institute of Medical Sciences , Greater Noida, who shared insights into evolving diagnostic approaches and treatment strategies. This was followed by a presentation by Dr. Azra, Postgraduate Resident, Department of Dermatology, NIIMS, on recent advancements and therapeutic options available for vitiligo management.

The interactive session provided medical students and healthcare professionals an opportunity to understand the latest developments in vitiligo care and patient management. The event concluded with a vote of thanks, reaffirming the Department of Dermatology, NIIMS’s commitment towards promoting skin health awareness, reducing stigma, and encouraging timely medical intervention for better patient outcomes.