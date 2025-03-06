Hon’ble Nitin Gadkari graces ‘Honoring the Stars of Homoeopathy’ felicitation by Burnett Homeopathy Pvt. Ltd.

Burnett Homeopathy Pvt. Ltd. hosted a grand felicitation ceremony, ‘Honoring the Stars of Homoeopathy,’ at the Taj Mahal, New Delhi, celebrating the extraordinary contributions of pioneers in the field. The event, graced by Hon’ble Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and renowned poet Manoj Muntashir, brought together distinguished guests, members of the medical fraternity, and dignitaries, marking a significant moment for Indian homoeopathy on the global platform. Nitin Gadkari ji and Manoj Muntashir not only engaged with attendees but also felicitated the awardees, making the evening a true tribute to the dedication and transformative impact of homoeopathy.

The ceremony was further enriched by the presence of Union Minister Lalan Singh, AYUSH Minister Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav, Member of Parliament Rajesh Verma, Famous Anchor Mandira Bedi, Bollywood Actor Ashish Vidyarthi, Member of Lok Sabha Manoj Tiwari, spiritual leader Gurudev Ramji Singh, and several other distinguished personalities, whose presence underscored the growing recognition of homoeopathy’s role in holistic healthcare.

Dr. Nitish Chandra Dubey, the driving force behind Burnett Homeopathy Pvt. Ltd., led the initiative to honor the relentless dedication of homoeopathic pioneers. His vision of integrating homoeopathy into mainstream healthcare has not only shaped its growth in India but has also garnered global recognition through international summits and research. The event featured two major honors: ‘A Tribute to the Pioneers of Homoeopathy,’ recognizing those who have significantly advanced the field, and ‘Nari Shakti Samman,’ celebrating the invaluable contributions of women practitioners.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Nitish Chandra Dubey highlighted the importance of advancing homoeopathy through innovation and research. “This ceremony is not merely a recognition of past achievements but a commitment to the future of homoeopathy. We are dedicated to strengthening homoeopathy’s global presence through groundbreaking research, accessible treatments, and unwavering efforts in holistic healing,” he stated.

Hon’ble Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also emphasized the growing relevance of homoeopathy in modern healthcare. “Homoeopathy has played a crucial role in providing safe and effective treatment. It is heartening to see dedicated professionals working tirelessly to enhance its credibility and reach. The government is committed to supporting initiatives that promote alternative medicine, ensuring a healthier and holistic future for all,” he remarked.

The event also showcased Burnett Homeopathy Pvt. Ltd.’s commitment to pharmaceutical excellence, ensuring the availability of premium-quality homoeopathic medicines that align with both traditional wisdom and contemporary healthcare needs. With a live telecast on a leading news channel and streaming on Burnett’s Facebook Live, the ceremony reached a vast audience, reinforcing homoeopathy’s significance in national and international healthcare discourse.

As the celebration concluded with a renewed sense of pride and optimism, anticipation builds for the 3rd World Homoeopathy Summit in Köthen, Germany, the birthplace of Samuel Hahnemann. Following the success of the previous editions in Dubai (2022 and 2024), this upcoming summit will further Burnett Homeopathy Pvt. Ltd.’s mission to propel homoeopathy onto the global stage through pioneering research, international collaborations, and transformative healthcare solutions.