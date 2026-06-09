Noida CME Highlights Growing Role of Evidence-Based Nutrition in Clinical Practice

Noida: Close to 150 healthcare professionals, including a large number of practising physicians, gathered in Noida for a Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme focused on the role of evidence-based nutrition in modern clinical practice. The event explored how Whole Food Plant-Based (WFPB) nutrition, Lifestyle Medicine, and scientifically validated dietary interventions can help prevent and manage chronic diseases.

The CME served as an important platform for clinicians to discuss emerging research and practical approaches to integrating nutrition-based strategies into patient care, particularly in addressing rising cases of diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease, and other lifestyle-related conditions.

The highlight of the event was the keynote address by Prof. Dr. Anoop Misra, one of India’s leading experts in diabetes, obesity, and metabolic health. Dr. Misra shared insights from his recently released book, Smart Calories and Common Sense: An Evidence-Based Guide to Indian Diets, which examines key topics including Indian dietary patterns, weight management, ketogenic diets, intermittent fasting, GLP-1 medications, and common misconceptions surrounding diabetes reversal.

During the programme, Dr. Bijli Nanda, Co-Chair of the PAN Delhi/NCR Chapter, presented guidelines for incorporating Whole Food Plant-Based nutrition into clinical practice. The session focused on practical recommendations for healthcare professionals seeking to use nutrition as a complementary tool in disease prevention and management.

An engaging panel discussion moderated by Anjali Nakra, NCR Chair of PAN India, brought together experts to discuss patient outcomes, barriers to adoption, and strategies for integrating evidence-based nutrition into routine healthcare delivery. Participants exchanged experiences and explored opportunities to strengthen nutrition-focused interventions within clinical settings.

Organisers described the CME as a significant milestone for PAN Delhi/NCR, helping deepen clinician engagement, expand the network of healthcare professionals interested in nutrition science, and foster meaningful dialogue around the role of dietary interventions in healthcare.

The organisers expressed gratitude to the PAN Delhi/NCR leadership, programme management team, faculty members, panelists, participants, and supporters whose contributions made the event successful.

Special appreciation was extended to the organising team, including Dr. Manas Sharma, Dr. Sukrit Kumar, Arvind Tiwari, Anjali Nakra, Dr. Bijli Nanda, and Senior Programme Manager Shruti Sharma, for bringing together a diverse healthcare fraternity and delivering the programme within a short timeframe.

The event underscored the growing recognition of nutrition as a critical component of preventive and therapeutic healthcare, while reinforcing the importance of evidence-based approaches in addressing India’s chronic disease burden.