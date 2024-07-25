July 25, 2024 – In recognition of World IVF Day, Oasis Fertility, announced the launch of its groundbreaking awareness campaign, ” Break the Test Tube & Break the Taboo,” across all its centers. This initiative aims to challenge societal stigmas associated with In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and to promote awareness about the advancements and safety of Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART).

Breaking the Stigma Surrounding IVF

The “Break the Test Tube & Break The Taboo” campaign is rooted in the understanding that societal perceptions often label IVF as an unnatural and lesser form of conception. Such views can discourage individuals and couples from seeking the fertility help they need. Oasis Fertility is committed to dispelling these myths and demonstrating that IVF, backed by advanced science and technology, is a safe and effective method of achieving pregnancy.

Dr. Durga G Rao, Co-founder and Medical Director, Oasis Fertility, said, “IVF is much more than a test tube baby. Over the past 50 years, ART has evolved tremendously, incorporating various scientific techniques such as Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) and Endometrial Receptivity Array (ERA). These advancements ensure that IVF is as natural and safe as any other pregnancy method.”

To address critical gaps in women’s health in India, particularly in preventive care and preconception counselling. We empower first-time mothers with doctor-reviewed pregnancy care information, reducing pregnancy risks and enhancing maternal health outcomes,” she added.

To further encourage individuals to overcome societal taboos and seek fertility treatment, Oasis Fertility is offering a special 15% discount on spot IVF bookings made between July 25th and 28th at all of their of their centres, spread across Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Chennai, Vadodara, Raipur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar and other towns in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka & Maharashtra. This offer includes all necessary medications and cannot be combined with other promotional offers. By offering this discount, we hope to make fertility treatments more accessible and encourage people to take the first step towards fulfilling their dream of parenthood.

Oasis Fertility stands at the forefront of using cutting-edge scientific practices to ensure the birth of healthy babies. The campaign underscores the importance of viewing IVF through the lens of modern science rather than outdated societal notions. By highlighting the safety, efficacy, and natural aspects of IVF, Oasis aims to make the idea of seeking fertility help more acceptable and less intimidating.

This World IVF Day, Oasis Fertility encourages you to talk about fertility issues and the assistance available through scientific advances in IVF & other advanced reproductive technologies. Inviting everyone to take a pledge to shatter the stereotypes, break the taboo & bust the myths around IVF and spread awareness about the science of fertility, with empathy and love for all the beautiful couples who are just waiting to hold their baby in their arms.